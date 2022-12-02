Geez lucky Perth built that nice shiny new stadium. So that no one could sit in it. Maybe they're worried about wearing it out.
If Cricket Australia ever needed any more proof it was time to permanently sideline both Perth and Brisbane as Test venues they need look no further than the empty grandstands in Sandgroperland this week.
It's time for Manuka Oval, and even Hobart, to be given a crack at regularly hosting Test cricket.
The crowds for the opening three days of the Australia-West Indies Test have been embarrassing. Especially with the way those WACAs bleated last summer when they couldn't host any cricket. They could at least have the decency to turn up this year.
But no. Just 10,929 turned up for day one. Then 8695 on day two. Day three didn't look much better. Making it even worse was having a 60,000-seat stadium.
Those crowds would be enough to fill Manuka. And a full Manuka's going to look infinitely better than an empty Perth Stadium.
The same rules apply for Hobart, where Bellerive holds about 19,500. They subbed in for Perth last year when the WA government's COVID-19 restrictions meant the Ashes skipped Perth.
Despite that being a dead Test - with Australia having already retained the Ashes with a 3-0 lead by the time they got to Hobart - they got crowds of 9002, 8711 and 8088 across the three days.
It's clearly on a par with the current Test in Perth - despite having a much smaller population to draw on.
It's safe to say Canberra would draw equally well - given the next Test held in the capital would be just the second in history. The first was in 2019, when Australia thrashed Sri Lanka to create history.
Brisbane crowds have been poor for years and it's pretty obvious the only reason the Gabba got an Australia-South Africa Test ahead of Adelaide was because of the Aussie cricket team's record there.
Australia's won 41 of their 64 Tests at the Gabba, with nine losses, 13 draws and a tie.
Their recent crowd record is no way near as strong - with last summer's Ashes Test a clear outlier.
The previous summer less than 13,000 turned up for day one for Australia-India.
And that's for a game involving India, who drew massive crowds in the recent Twenty20 World Cup in Australia - even against Zimbabwe.
Yeah sure, Perthites will no doubt have their excuses - it's too early in the summer, it's only the West Indies, they haven't sorted their tans yet.
But having spent the past couple of years complaining about being overlooked there really is no excuse.
Canberrans are used to being constantly told they need to turn up to this or that to prove they deserve more games or a team.
Football Australia repeatedly did it and then when Canberrans flooded through the gates they reneged on the deal and sent new A-League teams to Sydney or Melbourne anyway.
It's about time Cricket Australia got the guts to hold both Perth and Brisbane to account. Turn up or lose the games.
Canberra has just as strong claims on a Test as either of those two "traditional" venues.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
