The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Mr Fluffy asbestos response cost less than expected: final report

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
December 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers prepare Mr Fluffy houses in Kambah for demolition in 2016. Picture by Rohan Thomson

The ACT government's program to demolish all houses contaminated with the dangerous Mr Fluffy asbestos insulation ended up costing less than originally budgeted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.