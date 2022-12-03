Mr Fluffy asbestos response cost less than expected: final report

The ACT government's program to demolish all houses contaminated with the dangerous Mr Fluffy asbestos insulation ended up costing less than originally budgeted.
More than 97 per cent of all known affected properties had been removed or appropriately remediated before the closure of the asbestos response taskforce, the government said.
The final budget for the taskforce showed the $268.3 million cost of the scheme - which involved the government buying back land and demolitioning homes - was 27 per cent lower than expected.
Revenue from land sales was 25 per cent higher than expected, the government bringing in about $646.5 million rather than the expected $519.2 million.
The total cost of the scheme was $914.8 million to June 30, 2022, slightly higher than the original $885.4 million estimate.
ACT Sustainable Building and Construction Minister Rebecca Vassarotti tabled the asbestos response taskforce report in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
"The taskforce closed on 30 June 2022, and I commend the many ACT public servants who worked in the Taskforce for their efforts and dedication," Ms Vassarotti said.
"I also acknowledge the process of recovery for those impacted by loose fill asbestos insulation and the consequent actions needing to be taken to remove this risk from our community is deeply personal and ongoing."
The report showed the government had bought 991 properties at a cost of $714.2 million, while 1020 properties had been demolished, either through the government's scheme or privately.
A team within the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate now administers the functions of the taskforce and manages the ongoing demolition program and buyback scheme.
A fresh Mr Fluffy house was identified in the heritage precinct in Reid following renovations last year, becoming the sixth property found after a Canberra-wide program to demolish the properties began eight years ago.
A seventh house was found in Lyons and added to the register in December 2021.
About 1000 houses in the ACT were insulated with loose-fill asbestos - one of the most dangerous forms of the fibre - in the late 1960s and 1970s by a company trading as Mr Fluffy.
The ACT government moved to demolish the Mr Fluffy affected homes after it was revealed in 2013 owners had been exposed to the dangerous asbestos during renovation work, despite first brushing off calls to demolish the properties.
A Commonwealth clean up scheme was thought to have addressed the problem between 1988 and 1993.
Then-ACT chief minister Katy Gallagher declared in October 2014 she wanted all the houses to be demolished within five years.
There are 22 houses still standing, and the government has previously indicated it would consider compulsory acquisitions from mid-2025.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
