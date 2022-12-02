ACT drug law reform has the potential to save young lives

As I drove past EPIC on Saturday I observed the young people heading off to the Spilt Milk festival; out for a day of live music, dancing, and frivolity.
My mind turned to this year's remembrance ceremony hosted by Family and Friends for Drug Law Reform.
It is an annual event which recognises the deaths of loved ones by illicit substance use or linked to substance use.
It is a day of remembering all of those who have "gone too soon".
One of the guest speakers at the ceremony, Mackenzie, relayed the story of his experience at a music festival in 2019.
He and his friends had purchased MDMA (ecstasy) caps, which is a commonly used recreational substance, often taken by festival goers.
Whilst entering the venue, Mackenzie's girlfriend, Alex, became concerned about the presence of police and the possible use of drug sniffer dogs at the venue.
She had already taken one MDMA cap, but decided to take the rest due to her fear of being arrested for possession of illicit substances.
Sadly, the rest is history; Alex overdosed and tragically died that day.
Whilst I was mulling over Alex's death, I noticed a large police presence at the Spilt Milk festival.
With less than 11 months until the ACT Drugs of Dependence (Personal Use) Amendment Bill 2021 is put into effect, I couldn't help but wonder if this was one of the last hurrahs for the AFP to charge festival goers with possession of illicit substance offences.
Maybe, the bill will free up time for the AFP to focus their attention on catching the real baddies.
Mr Damiano (Letters, November 29) thinks Liberals are on the wrong (tram) track.
He cited "polling last year showed 63 per cent of Canberrans strongly support or support the Woden leg, well above the 33 per cent who oppose or strongly oppose the project".
The origin of this statement was a poll held by the Australian Institute, in September 2021, and was the last in an omnibus survey of seven unrelated questions.
Specifically, the simple question posed was: "The ACT has had light rail between Gungahlin and Civic since 2019. There are now proposals to extend the light rail, first to Commonwealth Park and then to Woden. Do you support or oppose extending the light rail to Woden?".
This poll, like all others on light rail, was very biased in order to obtain the answer required. I believe the results are essentially invalid. If the question had added that it would cost around $3 billion over 20 years, one could bet the result would have been very much different.
Readers need always to critically match poll results to the question, to check for bias.
Recent political events have highlighted what a wise move it was by the ACT voters to oust Zed Seselja in favour of David Pocock whose actions to date have been exemplary.
He has also proved that he will not be a rubber stamp for the ALP government. This is more than can be said about Katy Gallagher, who as the other ACT senator, appears to be more interested in her party than the ACT. Calling her the ACT senator is a misnomer. ALP senator would be a lot more appropriate.
Its a great pity that Kim Rubenstein failed in her attempt. She has the right background and qualifications, and would have made a very good senator . The ACT would have been much better off because of it.
The website for the ACT branch of the Returned and Services League has pictures of a large gathering in Port Moresby on Anzac Day 2022 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kokoda.
At that ceremony the president of the Port Moresby RSL. sub-branch paid tribute to the bond between Australia and Papua New Guinea forged by the Diggers and the Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels and noted that all who attended ensured that this bond not only carries on, but that it grows in stature each year.
Maybe in Papua New Guinea but not, it appears, in Australia.
Ian Pearson's letter (Letters, November 28) along with those of a number of other correspondents over the years, points out the disdain shown by the Canberra Services Club towards the moving Kokoda Memorial on Canberra Avenue.
The statue of a wounded soldier, Pte George Whittington, and his faithful companion, Raphael Oimbari OBE, deserves better respect than that provided by the club in the weed and rubbish covered site of the old club building.
I wrote to the president of the Canberra branch of the RSL in January 2021, pointing to the neglect of the memorial and asking what they could do to properly reflect its significance.
I have received no reply.
Further to Ian Pearson's comments (Letters, November 28) about the neglect of the Kokoda Memorial by the Canberra Services Club, perhaps it should be moved to the base of the Kokoda track behind the Australian War Memorial.
That seems to be to be a more appropriate place and it would be appreciated by many more people as it would be possible to stop and look at it.
The article by Simon Copland ("Investing in infrastructure for active travel and cyclists is the solution to Canberra's pothole chaos", canberratimes.com.au, November 27) has a great many good points about "active transport ", that is, walking and cycling.
However, his attempt to link the matter to potholes is drawing a very long bow. The vehicles mainly responsible for the potholes are the heavy ones; delivery trucks, garbage trucks, concrete trucks, buses etc. that are the lifeblood of any city.
Besides, there are a lot of people who need more than a briefcase to do their work, eg. tradesmen with their tools and materials.
Using bicycles or legs to take some people short distances and get a few cars off the road is worthwhile, but it won't solve the pothole problem.
I am alarmed at the parallels between the 1930s and the lead up to World War II and our own times.
Back then Hitler was extinguishing all opposition to his dictatorship including within the Nazi Party and building a war machine to frighten the rest of Europe.
Western Europe was bluffed by his actions and failed to stand up to him. World War II began when he and Russia jointly invaded Poland.
Now we have Putin behaving in a similar manner. He has destroyed Chechnya, invaded Georgia, annexed Crimea and invaded Ukraine.
Once again the western powers have been lily-livered and not taken the war to Russia. They will live to regret their inaction which I believe will lead to nuclear war.
In the Pacific in the 1930s Japan was carefully moving its pieces around the board to take control of ports and airfields all over the Pacific in preparation for its bid for hegemony just as China is doing today.
Robert Menzies was advised not to pursue selling Australian iron ore to Japan but ignored that advice in the interests of profits.
It came back as bullets and bombs, as it will again. World War III is inevitable.
Day after day there is vigorous public debate about the needs and funding of programs in health, education, welfare, disability, environment, refugees, sport, and the arts.
But all the time there is a "free pass" for the budgets for military defence and security.
The two main political parties, and most of the media, assume that the public will accept without question an ever-increasing allocation of human and material resources to these areas, and are happy to use fear of China and similar rhetoric to justify it.
At this rate, we will be unable to afford any other programs because of the distortion of priorities. It is time for much more information about defence and security to be made available so that the Parliament, the media, NGOs and researchers can raise the level of debate and take notice of the desire of most people to keep Australia out of foreign wars.
I've not seen or heard anything about the price of diesel and inflation. Before the war in Ukraine, diesel was a few cents cheaper per litre than petrol.
Now it is up to 40 cents more per litre. Unless something about the production of the stuff has suddenly changed, this would appear to be pure gouging.
I assume that most commercial, industrial and farming vehicles are diesel, and so this would directly feed into inflation. Can anyone explain the change in the relative prices, and also how much this is adding to the cost of living for everyone?
