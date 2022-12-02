He's won his first major title and made the final of Wimbledon, but Nick Kyrgios's best year won't be enough for him to claim the Newcombe Medal.
Even though Ash Barty retired just weeks after winning the Australian Open - her third major title - she's still going to claim her fifth Tennis Australia player-of-the-year award at the Palladium Crown on December 12.
Kyrgios and Barty were two of seven players shortlisted for the gong on Friday - along with three-time grand slam quarter-finalist Ajla Tomljanovic, Wimbledon doubles champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell, Alex de Minaur and Storm Hunter.
The Canberran won his first major title when he teamed up with good mate Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the Australian doubles crown and then stormed to the Wimbledon singles final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.
He climbed from 93 in the world rankings at the start of the year to finish as world No.22, having also won the Washington Open.
But he won't even come close to besting Barty, after the former world No.1 famously became the country's first Australian Open singles winner in 44 years with a hoodoo-busting triumph in January.
Victory over American Danielle Collins in the Melbourne Park final proved to be Barty's last professional match before she dramatically quit tennis six weeks later - a month before her 26th birthday.
The three-time grand slam champion has already won the Newcombe Medal four times - 2017, 2018, 2019 and last year - sharing the gong with wheelchair wizard Dylan Alcott.
Most other years Kyrgios would have won the award for a second time.
The 27-year-old enjoyed a breakout season and reached the US Open quarter-finals.
Tomljanovic also enjoyed a career-best year, making the last eight at both Wimbledon and the US Open, where she ended Serena Williams' career with a magnificent third-round victory over the 23-times major winner.
- with AAP
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
