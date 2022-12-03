Whether you're in the "lock 'em up and throw away the key" camp or in favour of alternatives to incarceration, an uncomfortable truth must be acknowledged.
The way we currently tackle crime in Canberra is simply not working.
As reported today, the ACT has the highest rate of recidivism in Australia, with more than 63 per cent of convicted criminals offending again within two years.
And, as chief prosecutor Anthony Williamson SC writes in the ACT Bar Bulletin, people subject to either bail, parole or a good behaviour order are responsible for "a very high portion of serious offences".
Police have sought to act on this recently with the establishment of Operation TORIC, which targets recidivism in Canberra.
Since early August the taskforce has apprehended more than 150 people, illustrating the scale of the reoffending issue.
They have included 44 people who were on bail when they were apprehended, 19 who were subject to good behaviour orders, three who were on intensive correction orders, and nine who were on parole.
These worrying numbers suggest the ACT's courts are too often opening the door to people who present a danger to the community, rather than keeping them in custody.
Mr Williamson believes the courts are being increasingly hoodwinked into doing this, with accused people using false information or evidence to secure their release.
He says police and prosecutors will clamp down on this by making extra efforts to verify information provided by defendants.
But law enforcement agencies should not be alone in tackling the recidivism issue.
The ACT government should heed calls for a review of sentencing and bail decisions to determine if the justice system is working.
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury has repeatedly rejected these calls.
The ACT Greens leader says recidivism has actually decreased by 15.8 per cent over the past three years.
He also says he does not accept that the only way to reduce crime is "to bring the full force of the state crashing down on everybody who breaks the law".
"Although it might be politically expedient to call for a 'tougher' approach to crime, the evidence could not be clearer that ramping up the punitive nature of a justice system leads to increased criminality in the future," Mr Rattenbury says.
Whatever the answer is, Canberra's status as the recidivism capital must be addressed.
And the government would do well to start with addressing the record high rates of boredom among prisoners, who are increasingly turning to violence and drug use amid a "gross shortfall" in programs and a general lack of access to meaningful work.
Until this is fixed, no one can be surprised that jail does little to rehabilitate offenders.
