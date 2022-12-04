Sprawl? What sprawl? Canberra has the room to grow

Urban sprawl will never happen in Canberra because of our dispersed town centres, including Queanbeyan. Suburbs can efficiently and safely be developed across the Murrumbidgee in the south, responding to the location, as planned, of the Tuggeranong town centre on the west side of the valley. Similarly, at Kowen and elsewhere.
In new subdivisions, families deserve larger blocks than those currently on offer, for their own trees, gardens, trampolines, passive solar, etc. Attractive "battle axe" blocks can avoid having to commensurately increase subdivision footprints. Soil profiles and natural vegetation must be preserved.
"Densification" needs tempering and improving, with: fewer dual-occupancies in backyards, destroying green spaces; reduced density in high-and medium-rise developments, with more in-ground landscaping; and universal privacy and solar access.
For a breakthrough on housing affordability new residential blocks on government land should only be sold directly to deed-bonded bona fide owner-occupiers (even as small pre-established bodies corporate), at publicly ascertainable cost to produce, plus a margin ranging from, say, 10 to 15 per cent. This would price the best new single-house blocks at about $80,000 each, maximum.
Housing needs to be downplayed in the market economy, and more productive industries encouraged; with any related government losses, and interim existing mortgagee/mortgagor hardship, compensated for by, say, a modest GST increase.
Any comparison between Steve Smith and Don Bradman is odious. Statistically, Smith has played 88 Tests for his 29 centuries, while Bradman only played 52. More significantly, though, Bradman was never ousted from the captaincy for turning a "blind eye" to blatant cheating and it would have been unthinkable to even hint The Don might have acted in such a way.
Today, though, it seems there's a concerted effort to have Smith reinstalled as captain and elements of the media appear to be strongly promoting the idea.
Bradman would be turning in his grave.
There is much debate about the new industrial relations bill giving unions too much power. I suggest the current situation of wage stagnation, inflation, labour shortages, housing costs, and health costs is the result of too much union power. The unions being the Mineral Industry Council, the Australian Industry Group, the Business Council of Australia, the Australian Medical Association, the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, the Housing Industry Association, the Master Builders Association, the Small Business Association of Australia and others I cannot recall.
Labour unions are responsible for the working and living conditions Australians enjoy today. Without them you might still be working 10 hours a day, five-and-a-half days a week without holidays or sick leave.
Limit the power of labour at your peril. Ban strikes and protest and say goodbye to democracy.
Not quite 50 years ago, at the Dava Hotel, a six transistor radio was held to a microphone. The crowd fell silent and we heard the ABC's majestic fanfare herald the announcement that Australia had elected Gough Whitlam as our new prime minister.
Words fail to convey the euphoria, joy and celebration. Never before had I seen girls dancing on table tops. But above all there was a palpable sense of hope for Australia. The legacy of reforms and achievements of that Labor government are well-documented. Australia changed for the better.
Yet, just over one term later, our constitutional monarchy required a double dissolution election - and the nation overwhelmingly endorsed Malcolm Fraser's "dismissal" of the Labor government with a landslide victory.
Our generation readily understands the Albanese government's circumspect and cautious progress.
I was fascinated by the letter from Ian Morison (Letters, November 29) suggesting we should give Scott Morrison a break as he did a brilliant job of managing the pandemic and left a very strong economy.
Possibly my memory is faulty but I seem to remember the very same PM dividing Australia when we needed leadership most. He endlessly criticised Dan Andrews and Annastacia Palaszczuk and called Gladys Berejiklian the gold standard. Just when Australia needed to be brought together, he divided us.
I may also be imagining the $1 trillion debt, which even Josh Frydenberg said may take generations to pay off. I could possibly have been dreaming about the industrial level pork-barrelling, rorting and dysfunction. Maybe the hiding of the disastrous "state of the environment report" never happened.
I seem to remember the collapse of our relationship with China, France and our Pacific neighbours and cringing every time our PM went overseas. Then there's the refusal to bring in an Integrity Commission, the endless climate scepticism and so on.
Australia is now a very different place. We have a government actually governing. They've done an enormous amount already.
I'll give Scott Morrison a break when he leaves Parliament and stops taking $211,000 per annum, plus allowances, while spending his entire time playing with his iPad.
The heading on Bruce Wright's letter (Letters, November 30) is reassuring as to the safety of seaplane operations. That said, his comments do not appear to reflect sufficient practical knowledge or understanding of conditions on Lake Burley Griffin.
Mr Wright's unsupported comment that central basin would not be nearly as safe as the western part of the lake is not supported by the facts.
Both options are characterised by a degree of both risk and safety.
The western part of the lake is characterised by an ongoing pattern of sometimes quite severe wind shifts off Black Mountain, to a significantly greater degree than occurs on the central basin. In that regard, it is of interest that, presumably after a competent check of conditions, for the only recorded seaplane landing and take-off on the lake's central basin was chosen as the preferred location.
In describing his own landing in Canada, Mr Wright refers to what is at the heart of the issue here: flexibility and options as to his landing.
At the heart of this is the need for flexibility and options for seaplane landing and takeoff. It' not a case of exclusivity - always solely either west lake or the central basin but, rather, having available options, based on circumstances at the time, to use whichever option is the safest. The only obstacle to this degree of flexibility is NCA intransigence, based on questionable and selective heritage arguments, in refusing to consider any use of the central basin.
Given the NCA's willingness to support events like Skyfire and other enjoyable but highly disruptive activities on the central basin and its willingness to allow the seaplanes to fly over it at very low approach and post take-off altitudes, but not land or take-off, there is no logical consistency but, rather, a degree of hypocrisy in their position.
Almost three years ago, in late December 2019, a fire described in advance by authorities as "catastrophic" bore down on Mallacoota, in the Lakes Entrance region of Victoria. There is only one road into the township.
Five-thousand of the 10,000 holidaymakers ignored repeated warnings of the dire situation about to engulf Mallacoota. We can hardly forget the hellish scenes and the disaster-averting naval evacuation that followed.
Fast-forward almost three years to recent weeks. Residents of flood-threatened Moulamein dismissed strong warnings to leave, putting their own lives and the lives of potential rescuers in peril. They now face being flooded-in for several weeks ("NSW floods the costliest natural disaster", November 3).
Why do large numbers of apparently rational people choose to ignore repeated warnings to leave an area in imminent life-threatening danger issued by professionals well-versed in natural disasters?
Canberra's exceptionally wet year has given a new meaning to snail mail.
Without the benefit of legs, the little gastropods climb 500mm or more and post themselves into the seclusion of the mailbox, where they chomp on mail and other paper-based material. Anecdotally, this practice is widespread in Canberra.
The snails which take refuge in my mailbox have a liking for real mail, while generally eschewing the boundless entreaties by real estate agents to sell my dwelling, which is not for sale. Neither do they seem to have a liking for the ACT government's propaganda, which shows good taste.
During a recent clean-out I tossed a handful of the visitors on to the nature strip where a magpie carolled its thanks.
If Jenna Price ("With COVID and the cost of living, we need to cancel Christmas to save the nation", November 25) wants to cancel Christmas to save Australia from a recession and the spread of COVID-19, perhaps she should add rampant consumerism, which goes into overdrive over Christmas and is contributing to destroying the planet.
One of the (many) philosophies I live by is "no coffee, no workee". I have now been told that this expression is racist. I seriously had no idea.
We must all now judge which is worse - the patently dumb and secretive, but basically harmless, decision by former PM Morrison to appoint himself to multiple ministries. Or the egregious misrepresentation, especially hurtful to the poor, by current PM Albanese to win an election on a promise to lower our power bills by $275 per annum.
How much greenhouse gas comes from wild animals globally? Perhaps we should cull at least larger ones. After all, it is a climate emergency.
I have planted a row of sunflower seeds for the people of the Ukraine and hope the war will be over by the time the flowers bloom. Instead I was haunted by the story of doctors operating by torchlight to save a three-month-old baby and the story about thousands of children taken to the "safety" of holiday camps in Russia and not returned to their frantic parents.
The Kremlin's spokesman and devious apparatchik, Dmitry Peskov, has come out and said Russia's criminal invasion of Ukraine would cease if Ukraine starts to "negotiate" with Russia. His idea of negotiation was expressed by callous KGB thug Putin as telling Ukraine to capitulate.
Scott Morrison should leave politics, and do something useful with his life. Like weeding the gardens of some elderly people. "How good is that?"
At least Kerin Cox's (Letters, Nov 25) and Frank Marris' (Letters, Dec 1) cards were eventually delivered. Perhaps Australia Post (Canberra) might be justified in adopting a new slogan: "Through potholes, long grass and bureaucratic red tape, the mail shall get through."
Ray Blackmore asks why Scott Morrison didn't announce his appointments to multiple ministries (Letters, December 1). The mere act of announcing would surely have destroyed his intention that they be "a dormant redundancy".
Well done, David Pocock. You have incurred the wrath of Pauline Hanson. We in the ACT are proud of you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.