Sprawl? What sprawl? Canberra has the room to grow

By Letters to the Editor
December 5 2022 - 5:30am
Home prices would be slashed if the ACT government was prepared to release land to owner-builders at cost plus a small margin. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Urban sprawl will never happen in Canberra because of our dispersed town centres, including Queanbeyan. Suburbs can efficiently and safely be developed across the Murrumbidgee in the south, responding to the location, as planned, of the Tuggeranong town centre on the west side of the valley. Similarly, at Kowen and elsewhere.

