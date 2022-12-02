There were two very different outcomes in two high-profile court cases today.
Prosecutors are no longer pursuing sexual assault charges against the man accused of raping ex-Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins due to the impact on her mental health.
A spokeswoman for Ms Higgins confirmed she had been admitted to hospital after an "unrelenting" few years since she went public with her allegations.
Bruce Lehrmann was charged with sexual intercourse without consent and had been awaiting a new trial in the ACT Supreme Court after juror misconduct derailed the first.
He has denied the allegation and maintained the pair never had any sexual interaction.
Further north, more than 40 years after killing his wife Lynette and disposing of her body, former Sydney schoolteacher Chris Dawson will now spend at least 18 years in jail.
On Friday, Justice Ian Harrison delivered a maximum sentence of 24 years, noting the 74-year-old would likely die behind bars after being found guilty of murder in August.
He called the murder, which occurred in the couple's Bayview home in January 1982, an objectively serious crime inspired by Dawson's "uncontrollable desire" to be with his teenage lover, known as JC.
And in another prominent court case, accused Islamic State jihadist Neil Prakash - once considered the country's most wanted terrorist - has appeared in a Darwin court over charges that could see him behind bars for life.
The Melbourne-born former rapper is facing six terrorism charges after he allegedly joined and supported Islamic State in 2014.
Northern Territory Local Court Chief Judge Elizabeth Morris granted an extradition order to transfer Prakash from the NT to Victoria on or before December 9.
The latest COVID-19 wave shows no sign of ending, as weekly cases jump 20 per cent in NSW and Victoria.
Some 37,796 people in NSW were diagnosed with the virus this week, 6000 more than last week, while Victoria's weekly total of almost 27,000 was 5000 up on last week.
Mortgage holders hoping for a Christmas reprieve could well be disappointed.
Most economists expect another rate hike before Christmas but opinions on cash rate movements in the new year are divided.
While the Reserve Bank governor has left his options open ahead of the year's final cash rate decision on Tuesday, many economists and experts have their money on another 25 basis point hike for December.
Although for those who find the seemingly never-ending series of rate hikes get them in trouble financially, new laws will help prevent predatory payday lending and protect vulnerable people from falling deeply into debt during a cost of living crisis.
Under the laws, consumers will have stronger protections from payday lenders, which offer consumers fast cash but can commonly charge over 200 per cent in annual interest rates.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.