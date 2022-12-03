The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Live Socceroos updates and scores as Australia plays Argentina in World Cup

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
December 4 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Socceroos stunned the world when they secured a spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar, but a giant challenge awaits if they want to keep the dream alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.