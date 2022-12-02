ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has backed Super Rugby to recreate the glory years after the competition's future was locked in.
Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby have put aside months of squabbling to agree on the makeup of the league.
Super Rugby will continue in its current form until 2030, with five teams from each nation and the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.
The national unions will also work together to establish a combined women's Super Rugby competition, however no time line has been placed on this process.
Australia and New Zealand have also come to an agreement on the financial model, revenue sharing one of the key reasons Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan floated the possibility of establishing a domestic league.
There is also scope for further discussions once the next broadcast cycle commences following the 2025 season.
Larkham played through Super Rugby's glory years and was treated like a rock star across Australia and New Zealand.
Since then, however, the competition has waned in popularity and the Brumbies rarely surpass 10,000 fans at Canberra Stadium.
The quality in Super Rugby is as good as ever and Larkham said it's now up to officials to work together to grow the game.
"When you look at different competitions around the world, this is definitely the premier rugby competition in terms of the quality of rugby being played," Larkham said.
"The quality is top notch, it's up to us to make sure we're getting more supporters through the gates.
"Are we ever going to get back to the hey-day era? I'd like to think so. I'd like to think there's a lot of promotion in the game about to happen and will continue to happen, particularly with the World Cup next year, the Lions series coming and then a home World Cup.
"There's going to be a lot of promotion around the game. Over the next five years there's a good opportunity to get crowds back."
Friday's announcement marks a step forward in relations between Australia and New Zealand that have been frosty at times over the years. There is now a desire to work together to grow the game in both countries.
Among the major changes in the bold new era is the creation of a council that will run Super Rugby.
Sitting on the board are an independent chair, four independent Directors, and one representative each from NZR, RA, the New Zealand Rugby Players Association and the Rugby Union Players' Association.
It's expected the body will put their heads together to consider a variety of rule changes to return the code to its free-flowing roots.
Under consideration are scrum clocks and other time restrictions to increase the pace of play and reducing the involvement of the Television Match Official, a much-maligned aspect of professional rugby.
Larkham is a fan of rule experiments that turn the game into a more enjoyable spectacle however he said it's important not to alter the fabric of the code.
"The beauty of rugby is it's different to everything else," Larkham said. "It's a complicated game. Set piece is a very important part of rugby, kicking is a very important part of rugby, it's the fabric of the sport.
"The announcement allows us to focus on making choices as coaches and making the game great again.
"There's an opportunity now knowing we've got the future secure ahead that we can really devote some time to promoting the game, promoting the beauty of this game and promoting the intricacies of this game to make sure people understand how good a game it is."
