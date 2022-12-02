The Canberra Times
Territory rights day an historic win

By The Canberra Times
December 3 2022 - 5:30am
ACT Senators David Pocock and Katy Gallagher following the territory rights vote. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

While it would probably be a step too far to suggest December 1 - territory rights day - be a public holiday in the ACT and the Northern Territory there are many in the community who might welcome such a proposal.

