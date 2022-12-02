While it would probably be a step too far to suggest December 1 - territory rights day - be a public holiday in the ACT and the Northern Territory there are many in the community who might welcome such a proposal.
For the first time in a quarter of a century the two territories can actually exercise full self-government. This means territorians are no longer second-class citizens compared to the residents of the states. That is except for their ability to elect a truly representative number of senators, but that is a fight for another day.
While the bill was passed on its third reading by the Senate without a formal vote, numbers for and against would probably be close to last week's 41 for and 25 against second-reading result.
The most notable difference between the two votes was the decision by Northern Territory Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price to vote for the bill on Thursday night. She had been widely condemned by many within her own party after voting against the territory rights bill last week.
Speaking after that vote, Senator Price said she did not trust the Northern Territory government to implement voluntary assisted dying legislation in such a way as to adequately protect the human rights of children, the disabled and the mentally impaired.
Her insistence on conflating the issues of territory rights with voluntary assisted dying, which was further reflected in attempts to amend the legislation on Thursday night, was reminiscent of former ACT senator Zed Seselja's trenchant opposition to backing territory rights over many years.
Mr Seselja lost his seat to Senator David Pocock, who had campaigned strongly on the subject of territory rights, at the May 27 election.
Senator Pocock, who is considered to have played an important role in bringing this issue to a vote so early in the parliamentary term, thanked all those who had worked for the repeal of the Andrews Bill on Thursday night. This included "the staff at The Canberra Times who have never let this matter get out of the spotlight here in the ACT and nationally".
The Australia Institute also acknowledged this paper's role in keeping the issue alive through its long running Our Right To Decide campaign: "The passage of this legislation highlights the importance of strong community news".
While this acknowledgement is welcome - brickbats are far easier to come by in journalism than bouquets - the truth is The Canberra Times has done no more - and no less - than to reflect the strongly held views of ACT residents who have resented this injustice for decades.
It is only now that a full and frank community debate over voluntary assisted dying legislation in the ACT can truly begin. Up until this point, despite the opposition of those who conflated a vote for territory rights with a vote for VAD, all discussion on this topic was academic.
It goes without saying that there will be a wide range of views across the community and that a lot of people feel very strongly about the issue, both for and against.
The Barr government is to be commended for its measured approach to VAD with the Chief Minister saying consultation on a policy would begin early next year with a view to tabling draft laws before the end of 2023.
He also said that any vote on VAD in the ACT would be a conscience vote, not along party lines.
These statements clearly give the lie to the belief by people such as Senator Price and Mr Seselja that the territories are not capable of acting in a mature fashion.
Canberrans have to get this right. The eyes of the country will be upon us.
