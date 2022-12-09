The Canberra Times
Review

Made About Shakespeare by Jonathan Bate review - An account of the author's reading life over-simplifies human experience

By Amy Walters
December 10 2022 - 12:00am
Mad about Shakespeare? Not so much. Picture by Taha/Unsplash
  • Mad About Shakespeare, by Jonathan Bate. William Collins, $32.99.

One of the more welcome literary trends over the past decade has been the rise of the biblio-memoir. That is, memoir refracted through books. Once the domain of non-academic writers and critics, scholars are increasingly becoming its proponents.

