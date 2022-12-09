The best biblio-memoirists manage to combine deeply personal insight with generosity to their readers. Bate unfortunately maintains a whiff of exclusivity that is in keeping with his former life as a well-connected Oxford don. He doesn't refrain from name-dropping; we learn that he was once cornered by (then) Prince Charles in the interval of a performance of Henry V, and that on another occasion he stayed up until three in the morning chatting about the finer points of King Lear with Ian Mckellen.

