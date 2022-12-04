Why is it so often our most sought-after professionals who seem to garner the least respect when it comes to workplace conditions?
News junior doctors at Canberra's hospitals are claiming to be underpaid and have launched a class action for underpaid, unrostered overtime is just one example of a litany of complaints coming from within our health system.
And yet, as we emerge from the pandemic, most of us have a newfound - or strengthened - appreciation for the work our doctors, nurses and other front-line workers perform in the best and worst of times.
It seems junior doctors - the title is deceptive as they have already completed years of study to get to this point, with many more to go - are working up to 25 per cent more than their rostered hours, a practice that has been described as "systematic and widespread".
Medicine is, by and large, a well-paid and respected profession, but many doctors are concerned with more than money when they move into, and stay in, the profession.
But pay and conditions are fundamentally important when it comes to attracting and retaining staff, in a sector that cannot afford to compromise on health and safety.
A former employee of Canberra Hospital and Calvary Public last week told The Canberra Times while long hours were often part of the job, overwork was not conducive to wellbeing in the profession.
"I want to see a safe and a fair working system for the junior doctors. I want to protect my future generations of medical practitioners because I see a lot of juniors really struggling with their own wellbeing," she said.
She also pointed out while doctors were "ready for hard work" - indeed, the work of a doctor is almost by definition difficult and fraught - it was patients who were ultimately at the mercy of the system.
"[Making] the comparison to the aviation industry, you wouldn't want your pilot to work really tired, hungry, with low morale," she said.
"[Similarly], you wouldn't want junior doctors to be overtired ... it's not safe for the junior doctors, and it's not safe for the patients. We're more prone to make mistakes."
Spokespeople for both hospitals have, not surprisingly, maintained junior doctors were paid in accordance with their workplace agreements, and "patient safety, together with care for our valued staff, continues to be our number one priority".
It's also been pointed out the couple of years can be singled out for a higher number of challenges, by any measure.
But if hospitals are indeed committed to patient care, surely the first port of call would be those at coalface - the doctors whose needs are no different, in the end, from any worker. Fair pay, feasible hours, attention to workload and corresponding mental wellbeing.
A class action involving 1500 doctors, including medical interns, resident medical officers and registrars, doesn't spring from nowhere, and is unlikely to be vexatious.
The last few years have exposed many cracks in our public systems, the medical system being one of them. But it shouldn't take an entire cohort of junior doctors to rise up and point out the obvious for changes to take effect.
Finding more money in this perennially overstretched system is incredibly hard. But the government should be doing everything possible to retain the workers who have propped up a health system in a time of crisis.
We risk losing a generation of doctors before they've had a chance to reach their full potential.
