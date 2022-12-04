The Canberra Times
COVID-19 pandemic no excuse for underpaying Canberra's junior doctors

December 5 2022 - 5:30am
The Canberra Hospital in Garran. Picture ACM

Why is it so often our most sought-after professionals who seem to garner the least respect when it comes to workplace conditions?

