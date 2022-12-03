A woman has died and her passenger was injured in a two vehicle crash just north of Goulburn on Middle Arm Road Friday.
The crash happened around 6pm when a grey Suzuki and a silver Hilux utility vehicle collided on Middle Arm Road about 200m north of Norwood Road.
Officers from The Hume Police District attended and found a 70-year-old woman driving the Suzuki had suffered critical injuries.
Fire and Rescue crews had freed the woman after she became trapped in the wreckage where paramedics treated her at the scene until an air helicopter arrived.
She was airlifted to The Canberra Hospital where she later died.
Her passenger, a 38-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Two men in the ute, aged 44 and 30, were not injured.
The older man, who was driving the ute, was taken to Goulburn Hospital for mandatory testing.
Inquiries are continuing.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
