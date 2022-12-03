The Canberra Times
Facial fractures could keep Canberra United star Wu Chengshu out for six weeks of A-League Women season

Caden Helmers
Caden Helmers
December 3 2022 - 2:30pm
Wu Chengshu is facing a stint on the sidelines. Picture by Getty Images

Canberra United could lose star import Wu Chengshu until the new year amid fear the Chinese international could be forced to undergo surgery on facial fractures.

