Canberra United could lose star import Wu Chengshu until the new year amid fear the Chinese international could be forced to undergo surgery on facial fractures.
Wu is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a head clash in a 1-all draw with the Brisbane Roar last week, having been forced to stay behind in Queensland after medical advice suggested it was unsafe to fly with possibly facial fractures.
United coach Njegosh Popovich says Wu is due to see a specialist on Tuesday once the swelling on her face subsides.
"It will definitely be three [weeks out], a possibility of six depending on the severity when the swelling goes down," Popovich said.
Three weeks on the sidelines would leave Wu racing the clock to be fit for Canberra's final two games of the calendar year, home against Melbourne City on January 23 and away to Melbourne Victory on New Year's Eve.
Surgery and six weeks out of action would leave Canberra without one of their best players until mid-January.
The 26-year-old has been a standout in her opening two appearances for Canberra, but she was helped off the field during a clash in Brisbane and made to stay behind while the majority of the squad boarded a flight home.
"We didn't want to take the risk," Popovich said.
"We had a specialist there at Royal Brisbane, luckily we had a contact through our group there. Ellen Gett's father is a high-ranking doctor at the Brisbane hospital. The care we got from them was second to none.
"The recommendation was she shouldn't fly until she saw the eye specialist, just to make sure there was still pressure in the eye. If she did fly, there was a risk of something leaking in a pressurised cabin in the plane. She got the clearance to fly on Tuesday, so she flew back on Tuesday afternoon.
"She's been a great asset for the team and the club, and we're hoping she gets back on the field as soon as possible.
"You could see her skill in our training sessions. She's a natural right player and we've used her centrally, I think she is equally comfortable in both roles. She is a very intelligent footballer, off the back of her we have created so many opportunities."
Popovich is confident Canberra will be able to cover the loss of their star import when they return to McKellar Park to face the Wellington Phoenix next Saturday.
The United mentor says it will take a collective effort to fill the void left by the 12-time Chinese international - but he knows there is one player desperate to stand up.
Grace Jale is on the cusp of rewriting ALW history if she can score in a seventh consecutive match, having struck on six successive occasions to equal a record held in part by Sam Kerr.
"I think Grace Jale at the moment is playing the best football she has played in her career," Popovich said.
"She is only adding strength to strength for her opportunity to play for New Zealand in 2023 at the World Cup. She can be a force for them with the way she is growing into her position, and creating opportunities and chances.
"She's equalled Sam Kerr's record, and a couple of others. Now she'll take that mantle if she can standalone at seven."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
