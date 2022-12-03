The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Mark Kenny | Peter Dutton, Coalition lost in glow of Labor's success

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
December 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has plenty to ponder after an inglorious six months in charge. Picture by James Croucher

Among the most striking things about Peter Dutton's first press conference as Liberal leader post-election, was the absence of the customary "we-have-listened-and-learned" statement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.