A veteran's knock and an up-and-comer inspired Weston Creek Molonglo to a tremendous first innings win over Western District on Saturday in the ACT Cricket two-day competition.
Last weekend the Lions put up 233 runs, and had Weston Creek Molonglo up against the ropes at 4/22.
But in picture perfect conditions at Stirling Oval, captain Robert Trickett's men dug their heels in.
John Rodgers scored 102 runs while Blake Faunce - fresh off 12th-man duties at the Prime Minister's XI - made 69 runs to guide Weston Creek Molonglo to victory.
"Blake really enjoyed the experience at Manuka. He said he learned a lot from talking to the guys and the environment with those who played for Australia like Matt Renshaw and Ashton Agar," Trickett said of Faunce.
"He's a good kid with a lot of energy and I think he'll do quite well in life and cricket.
"Blake's also the under-19s captain and that's a really good honour for him, playing at that higher level."
The never-say-die win is exactly what the team were after as they chase the title "everyone in Canberra wants to win most".
Queanbeyan settled for a first innings 152-run triumph over North Canberra Gungahlin after a captain's handshake.
After posting a total of 292, Queanbeyan's Kai Brunker went to work and demolished the Eagles batsmen with impressive bowling figures of 4/24.
Despite the loss the latter wouldn't be blamed for wanting to hold their best cricket for Sunday's Cricket ACT one-day grand final against Tuggeranong Valley.
ANU meanwhile were set quite the run chase by Tuggeranong Valley, with their in-form opponents declaring at 9/343 from 86 overs in their first innings.
Shane Devoy's 94, Blake Ivery's 85 and Akshay Joseph's 67 showed there were runs on offer though, and ANU were fearless in taking them on.
Near tons from Nicholas Groenewegen (92) and Eric Bell (94 not-out) finished off opener Declan Jackson's good work (84 runs) at the crease, losing only five wickets to post the first innings victory at Chisholm.
Ginninderra won on first innings after declaring with a total of 269, and Eastlake fought hard to avoid the outright defeat.
Melanie Dinjaski
