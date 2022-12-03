Matthew Millar thought he was done. But the Canberra golfer somehow avoided the cut and used a "nothing-to-lose" mentality to produce a stunning round to keep his Australian Open dream alive.
He might be too far back to win it - at two-under overall - but he was hopeful of reproducing Saturday's four-under par to give himself a chance of a top-10 finish on Sunday.
Millar only just avoided the cut on Friday, but still needed a good third round to progress to day four - the Australian Open using the rare format of cutting the field a second time on Saturday.
Even then he only just avoided that second reduction - needing a birdie on his last hole courtesy of an up-and-down out of a bunker.
Now he'll look to carry on that form into the final day of the Aussie Open.
Millar felt his playing partner, 21-year-old Dane Rasmus Hojgaard, was a future Ryder Cup player for Europe.
"I really thought I was done [on Friday] to be honest ... and somehow got through," Millar said.
"A bit of a change in fortune. Just came out this morning and thought I've got nothing to lose.
"You've got to play well to make it into the 30, which is a strange thing you don't see it too many times.
"Really good time to play some good golf today. Probably find ourselves too far back to win it, but you never know.
"If I can go out there tomorrow and do similar to what I did today and shoot a few under or so then we can have a really good finish and maybe get into that top 10 and that'll look pretty good on the resume."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
