A win and the rookie-of-the-year award. That's how Canberra's Cameron Hill's hoping to finish his time in Super2 - before he steps up to Supercars next year.
Hill will drive in the developmental Super2 series for the final time at the Adelaide 500 on Sunday before he joins Matt Stone Racing in 2023.
He's currently fourth on the Super2 leaderboard and needs to overtake third-placed Matthew Payne to claim the rookie gong.
"That would be lovely. I think a win would be a nice way to finish off the year," Hill said.
"I think first [on the leaderboard] is not possible, but second is still possible and I'm racing Matt Payne for the rookie of the year so if I can sneak in front of him in the last race maybe I can get that title."
Hill finished third in the first race of the weekend on Saturday, but felt his car was set up to drive fast - which boded well for Sunday.
He thought if the first race hadn't been shortened to just 14 laps due to a crash then he couldn't climbed further up the podium over the final five laps.
"I had a really fast race car today. I moved up from fourth to finish third and had the race not been shortened I felt like I was certainly strong enough to move further forward," Hill said.
"I'm looking forward to tomorrow. Hopefully I can get a good start and get a good result for the last one."
Hill dropped in to say hi to his future MSR team, but said they both had business to do - Hill in Super2 and his future team in Supercars.
In the meantime, he'll use his last race around the Adelaide street circuit to continue his development.
The 26-year-old said getting used to the Supercar and the track would be helpful in the long run.
"Every time you jump in a Supercar and race it's useful," Hill said.
"You get a little bit more race fit, a bit more conditioned, obviously driving around a street track like this - you don't get to come practice here - so it's all good experience."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
