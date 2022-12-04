The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

Election study paints the trouble conservative politics is now in

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
December 4 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Keegan Carroll

If it is still needed after the election results in 2022, the latest Australian election study shows the trouble conservative politics is now in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.