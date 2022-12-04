Canberra Cavalry rounded out a 3-1 series win over Geelong-Korea with a gritty fightback on a hot Sunday at Narrabundah Ballpark.
Down 3-2 at the bottom of the seventh inning, game four turned on its head with a clutch play by Canberra's US import Cole Roederer.
A Jake MacKenzie single pushed Mitchell Edwards to second base, and despite their lead, Geelong-Korea seemed nervous.
The visitors made a pitching change, putting Tae-Hyeon Kim in to replace Junwon Seo, but the move was ill-timed as Roederer stepped up to the plate.
His well-hit single and a Geelong-Korea fielding error brought Edwards home as well as MacKenzie to put Canberra ahead by one.
Fellow American Tillman Pugh then helped Roederer extend the lead to 5-3 with a fly ball double, and that was all she wrote, the victory keeping the Cavalry in the top-five on the ABL ladder.
The win brought Canberra (8-8) back to .500 for the season, after tight wins on Thursday (7-6) and Saturday (4-1) were split by the visitors' 3-2 win on Friday night.
"They brought in a lefty pitcher and that's been my bread and butter," Roederer said of his clutch highlight.
"I knew they were scared and they were going to give me something that I could hammer.
"Getting the job done for the boys, it doesn't get much better than that because we grind and play hard, so I'm happy for the win."
Canberra next travels to Adelaide to play the Giants on December 8 which will be Roederer's first visit to South Australia.
"I'm really excited to see what Adelaide has in store for us and hopefully we can go win that series as well," he said.
"This team is really coming together as a family. We're trying pick each other up every time somebody goes down, somebody else is stepping up and doing the job, and it really feels good to have that behind you."
In the burning sun it was Geelong-Korea that brought the heat early, with a second inning home run from Kyu-Sung Kim.
Canberra tied the game in the third after a big centre-field hit by MacKenzie sent Cam Warner home, and the Cavalry soon took the lead with an Edwards ground ball allowing Robbie Perkins to score.
Geelong-Korea weren't rolling over though.
A Jang-Han Oh sacrifice fly ball levelled the scores at 2-2 in the sixth, before a double by Kyu-Sung put them in front.
The Cavalry stormed home from there for a memorable win in their last home game until December 15 when they'll host the league-leading Brisbane Bandits.
"We have a big bone to pick with them," Roederer said of that mouthwatering series.
"They busted our butts a little bit when we went there and beat us 4-0. I think we're going to be a different team when they come here and show him whose house it is."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
