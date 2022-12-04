With four runs slapped to the offside, Shane Devoy pumped his fist and sealed "redemption" for Tuggeranong in the ACT Cricket one-day grand final.
There were as many thrills as there were spills in the match where the Vikings ended North Canberra Gungahlin's dreams of a drought-breaking first-grade title, winning by seven wickets in perfect conditions at Manuka Oval on Sunday.
"It's redemption for us - after winning the flag two years ago, bowing out last year in the semi-finals not like we would've wanted, this year we're back to winning," captain Craig Devoy said.
"We have quite a young team, with a lot of guys under the age of 22 but with a great mix of experience and youth.
"So it's an exciting prospect what the future looks like for this club."
North Canberra Gungahlin were sent in to bat after losing the toss, and set a total of 161 from 48 overs in the first innings.
Despite a shock Achilles injury forcing one of their top batsmen Vusi Sibanda (61 not-out) to retire, Tuggeranong still cruised to 3/164 from just 27.2 overs to claim victory.
For North Canberra Gungahlin, Michael Spaseski top-scored with 41 runs off 48 balls, but Tuggeranong bowlers Shane Devoy (2/26), Tyler Hays (2/39) and Lewis Evans (2/28) tore through the Eagles batting order.
Teenager Akshay Joseph showed he's got a promising career ahead of him with the ACT under-17s captain playing a starring role on Sunday.
In addition to two catches in the field - that included dismissing Eagles dangerman Jarrod Colliss for 34 - the youngster scored 56 to help guide Tuggeranong past their run target.
"I've got nothing but respect for him," Craig Devoy said of the year 10 student that made his first-grade debut last season.
"He's a 16-year-old kid coming out for his first game at Manuka Oval, he opened the batting, and he commanded the crease and steered us to victory.
"This has been his first real crack at first-grade and he puts in the effort week in, and week out."
Devoy revealed that Sibanda will now spend up to year on the sidelines with the injury he suffered while batting.
"He heard a pop straight away," the skipper said.
"Once the winning runs were hit by Shane, you felt a bit of mixed emotions and heartbroken for Vusi.
"We did our team song with all our supporters and then he had to duck off to the hospital to get scans."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
