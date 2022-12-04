Canberra's tourism economy is accelerating back faster than expected and is projected to grow to a value of $3.1 billion by 2025, with a full return to pre-pandemic levels by 2026.
By 2030, the ACT visitor economy is tipped to be worth $4 billion annually, which would sustain an estimated 22,000 jobs.
The projections are contained within the latest tourism strategy released by the ACT government on Sunday.
Hotel occupancy was at record levels during the recent Spilt Milk music festival, and the latest data reveals that number of domestic overnight visitors, and their expenditure, is higher than it was during the equivalent period in 2019.
The so-called T2030 report aims to grow Canberra as a global destination and celebrate the city's "distinct character".
It identifies the Canberra tourism "brand" as more than just its national institutions but also the need to be recognised as a place of "thought leadership", sustainability, and a progressive environmental agenda.
Easily accessible and inclusive visitor experiences are also seen as important in building the brand.
Canberra's five key international markets identified for attracting more visitors between now and 2025 included New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, USA and India, with other key markets to be assessed "as COVID-19 restrictions ease".
Aviation connectivity to "priority markets" is a crucial element.
"Direct air access creates focus for where to invest effort and resources," the report stated.
"Canberra will expand its reach into connected markets, the ACT government will work with Canberra Airport and industry partners to ensure aligned interest and collaborative effort and investment."
The resumption of international services to and from Canberra by Qatar and Singapore Airlines, which were suspended during the pandemic, are now firmly back on the table and last month it was revealed that the ACT government was in talks to secure direct flights to Bali, which recently hosted the G20 world leaders' conference.
The report found that converting international tourism awareness of Canberra as a destination "into bookings" meant providing tourism products and experiences "with global appeal".
"VisitCanberra will work with Tourism Australia, industry bodies and partners to support development of tourism products and experiences that can be promoted and sold through the international distribution system".
Some of these new products could possibly include the development of "nature experiences" and a strong arts culture.
"The ACT government will support the creation of amazing art and culture, developing the local arts industry and promoting local arts and culture," the report said.
Finding and training people to fill the jobs needed to drive the tourism industry along is not just a Canberra challenge but a national one.
"We will identify opportunities for our university students to find jobs in tourism, and ensure tourism career pathways are created," the strategy said.
