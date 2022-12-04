Canberra's GWS Giants fans are one step closer to knowing which games will take place at Manuka Oval and when.
The AFL dropped their round one fixture on Sunday morning, and the remainder of the 15-round draw will be revealed this week.
That's music to Giants fans' ears in the capital who have been already charged for their yearly memberships, without yet knowing exactly which teams will visit the ACT and on what dates.
GWS confirmed there will be three AFL games at Manuka Oval next season, as part of a new deal between the club, the league and the ACT government that is yet to be officially finalised.
It is understood that unlike the last $23 million deal, AFLW games will also be formally apart of the renewed 10-year agreement to keep footy coming to Canberra.
Earlier it was revealed that the two Giants AFL games played at Manuka Oval in 2021 delivered an estimated $1.47 million to the ACT, highlighting the immense value of the fixtures to the region.
The Giants will open their 2023 AFL campaign in a Sunday afternoon clash against the Adelaide Crows on March 19 in Sydney. Eight AFL games will take place at Giants Stadium.
GWS will be looking to improve on their disappointing results last season where they missed out on the finals and Leon Cameron departed the club.
Adam Kingsley has been handed the reigns as the new head coach.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
