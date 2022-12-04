The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

ACT GWS Giants fans' wait for info on Manuka Oval AFL games nearly over after round one fixture released

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated December 4 2022 - 6:56pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWS Giants vs Fremantle Dockers at Manuka Oval in August 2022. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra's GWS Giants fans are one step closer to knowing which games will take place at Manuka Oval and when.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.