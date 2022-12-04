The Canberra Times
Explainer

What will change under Labor's new industrial relations laws?

By Soofia Tariq
Updated December 4 2022 - 7:58pm, first published 7:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Labor promises it is the pathway to lift wages and close the gender pay gap, the Coalition has labelled it extreme and a "Christmas present to the unions", while ACT senator David Pocock insists he has made it substantially better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.