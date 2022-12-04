A man found sleeping in his van by the side of the Hume Highway between Yass and Goulburn at the weekend was allegedly found to have methamphetamine worth $1.3 million in his car.
Police say NSW Highway Patrol officers attached to Strike Force Puma were patrolling the Hume Highway east of Yass around 8am Sunday when they saw a white van parked on an access road.
When they investigated, they found a driver asleep at the wheel and woke him to check on his welfare.
After a brief interaction with the 33-year-old driver, the officers conducted a search of the vehicle.
This was when police allegedly located 1.3 kilograms of the drug in two large resealable bags. They also allegedly found $16,500 in cash.
Police say the items were seized for forensic examination.
The driver was arrested and taken to Yass Police Station, where he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug in a large commercial quantity, and dealing with the proceeds of crime in excess of $5000.
The man was refused bail and will appear in the Goulburn Local Court on Monday, December 5.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
