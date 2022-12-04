The Canberra Times
Police arrest a man allegedly carrying $1.3 million in meth in his van near Yass


By Peter Brewer
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:44am, first published 10:24am
The methamphetamine found inside the van alongside the Hume Highway on Sunday. Picture NSW Police

A man found sleeping in his van by the side of the Hume Highway between Yass and Goulburn at the weekend was allegedly found to have methamphetamine worth $1.3 million in his car.

