Staff at Home Affairs have given the department the thumbs down in its latest employee census.
An analysis of the 2022 APS employee census results by The Canberra Times found the department scored lower than any other agency, with 1000 employees or more, in almost every indicator of staff satisfaction, including engagement and wellbeing.
Home Affairs officials also gave their immediate supervisor and senior leaders led by Mike Pezzullo the lowest scores among the large APS entities.
Less than half of Home Affairs employees (49 per cent) would recommend the workplace to others as a good place to work - a feat not shared by any other major APS entity in 2022.
Barely a third (37 per cent) feel they are fairly compensated at the agency, but job security rated very high at Home Affairs (85 per cent).
It also scored the worst on witnessed unacceptable behaviours - bullying (13 per cent), discrimination (14 per cent) and corruption (4 per cent).
In a note on its website next to the published results, the agency says it takes the results into consideration.
"The Department of Home Affairs uses APS employee census results to assess and monitor staff engagement and gauge what is important to our most important asset - our people," the agency website states.
Home Affairs did not respond to questions sent on Monday.
Despite the poor and lowest ranking overall, staff didn't rate Home Affairs any worse a workplace than their last year according to 2021 responses.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade saw the worst decline from last year across all the major indicators, including a five-percentage point drop to 63 per cent in wellbeing, and a six-percentage point drop to 64 per cent saying they would recommend the workplace as a good place to others.
On the opposite end of the rankings, the Department of Social Services saw the biggest boost in ratings from last year across all the major indicators.
Wellbeing jumped nine-percentage points to 71 per cent at Social Services and those claiming they would recommend the agency as a good place to work climbed 17-percentage points to 73 per cent. This coincided with the ability for Social Services staff to work from home for the first time outside of mandatory isolation due to public health orders.
While Home Affairs was the least likely to be recommended by staff, other agencies scored highly.
According to the public servants who work in them, these were the top five agencies to work at, as ranked by the proportion who would recommend their workplace as a good place to work:
The Department of Defence was the only large APS entity to not publish its results in November. A spokeswoman told The Canberra Times it would do so later in December.
Less than half of Defence's employees completed the survey last year, the lowest response rate among large APS organisations.
The whole-of-APS overall employee census results were first published two weeks ago along with the State of the Service report revealing a large rise in the proportion of public servants who did not feel they were fairly compensated for their work.
A total of 120,662 APS employees participated in the employee census across 99 agencies altogether. The survey ran from 9 May to 10 June 2022, encompassing most of the federal election caretaker period and the first weeks of the new Labor government.
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
