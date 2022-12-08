The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from December 10, 2022

December 8 2022 - 12:00pm
Author events

Holden Sheppard will discuss his new book, The Brink, at Muse. Picture supplied

December 10: At The Yass Bookstore, 173 Comur Street, Yass, at 3pm Helen Topor will be in conversation with Aedeen Cremin on Topor's new memoir, Neither King Nor Saint, an exploration of the obstacles delaying her family's integration into Australian society. See: theyassbookstore.com.au.

