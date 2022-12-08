December 10: At The Yass Bookstore, 173 Comur Street, Yass, at 3pm Helen Topor will be in conversation with Aedeen Cremin on Topor's new memoir, Neither King Nor Saint, an exploration of the obstacles delaying her family's integration into Australian society. See: theyassbookstore.com.au.
December 13: At Muse at 8pm the Translations Book Club finishes the year with Belgian novelist Maylis de Kerangal's Painting Time (trans. Jessica Moore). See: musecanberra.com.au.
December 15: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Kurdish-Iranian writer Behrouz Boochani will be in conversation with Alex Sloan about his new book, Freedom, Only Freedom: The Prison Writings. Translated and edited by Omid Tofighian and Monne Mansoubi, who will also be present, the book covers major issues in migration, refugee rights and politics. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
December 21: At Muse at 6.30pm, OzLit Book Club finishes the year with Holden Sheppard's The Brink. See: musecanberra.com.au.
The Australian Children's Laureate Board is embarking on the selection process for the Australian Children's Laureate for 2024 and 2025. It's seeking suggestions for consideration. To see the selection criteria and to make a suggestion, see childrenslaureate.org.au.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square offers stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
