Opening at the Nancy Sever Gallery on December 11 is Terrain, an exhibition of recent work by Janenne Eaton. Her practice incorporates painting, drawing, photography, installation and video. Through her works the artist explores the effects of local and geopolitical influences on people and the environment. Critically, her work also seeks to focus a lens on the visual static that permeates contemporary life. Through the use of historical markers, textual symbols and digitalised elements embedded in cyber screen-based imaging, Eaton's works highlight how a virtual language of sign systems mediates our day-to-day experience of the tangible world. Her works explore how we live within an ever evolving, digital "ecology" and the challenges inherent in our changing relationship to time, space and place. The exhibition is on until January 29, 2023. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
Eggpicnic is a Canberra design studio devoted to wildlife conservation, set up by designers and birders Camila De Gregorio and Christopher Macaluso. They devote their work and illustrations to wildlife conservation, working collaboratively together, and with science. Home Story is a collection of works, created between 2018 and 2022, featuring iconic, vulnerable and endangered habitats and species of Australia. Home Story is on at Aarwun Gallery until January 22, 2023. For more information, see: aarwungallery.com.au.
All Things Great and Small, a group show by more than 40 Braidwood artists, is on at Studio Altenburg Fine Art Gallery and Gift Store, 104 Wallace Street, Braidwood, until January 14, 2023. If you buy a work you can take it home with you immediately after purchase. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.
ACT HUB's final production for 2022 is Oscar Wilde's classic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest. Two young gentlemen, Jack and Algy, living in Victorian England, create double lives for themselves so they can escape from tiresome social obligations. This is the one where cucumber sandwiches and a handbag feature heavily. It's on at ACT HUB until December 17. See: acthub.com.au.
On Saturday, December 10 at 10am at the B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall), Music for Canberra will present the 2022 end of year concert, The Celebration. The program will feature performances by Music Play, the Ukulele Group, Canberra Youth Orchestra, solo pianists, Camerata, Sinfonietta, String players and the James McCusker Orchestra. There will be three concerts with 10-minute intervals between each concert. Patrons are welcome to watch all three concerts. See: theq.net.au.
On Sunday, December 11 at 3pm at the Q, ACT Qwire, on the eve of their 30th anniversary year, will perform a concert featuring, among other songs, tributes to Australian music legends Olivia Newton-John, Archie Roach and Judith Durham. For more information, see: theq.net.au.
Monaro Folk Society presents an event with music by local band Earthly Delights and calling by John Gardiner-Garden and Katherine Tammaro. Sing while you dance to carols and bring Christmases past alive. No dance experience is required. It's on at Folk Dance Hall, 114 Maitland Street, Hackett, on December 17 from 2pm to 6pm. Mr Fezziwig, you may recall, was the kind man under whom Ebenezer Scrooge apprenticed in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Tickets: $25, MFS and Dance Delights $20, Under 18s free (Tickets at the door and cash only). Dress Regency, Victorian or Christmas casual. Please bring a plate for the food break. See: monarofolk.org.au.
National Opera presents Handel's opera about love, magic, disguise and jealousy, directed by Peter Coleman-Wright and conducted by Luke Spicer. The title character is played by Emma Matthews and the cast features singers from around Australia and from the ACT. Llewellyn Hall, Saturday December 10 at 7.30pm. See: csodirect.cso.org.au.
M16 has announced the winners of the 2022 Artspace Drawing Prize. First place went to Mark Shorter for Study for a Line (Semi-circle). The runner-up was Damon Kowarsky for Studenica. The Local Artist Award was given to Melissa Emerson for I know your face.
This exhibition now on at Grainger Gallery features works by Sarah Waghorn, Garth Nichol and other artists. It is on until January 15, 2023. See: graingergallery.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
