Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from Saturday December 10, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
December 8 2022 - 5:30am
Janenne Eaton's Terrain exhibition at Nancy Sever Gallery seeks to focus a lens on the visual static that permeates contemporary life. Picture supplied

New Terrain

Opening at the Nancy Sever Gallery on December 11 is Terrain, an exhibition of recent work by Janenne Eaton. Her practice incorporates painting, drawing, photography, installation and video. Through her works the artist explores the effects of local and geopolitical influences on people and the environment. Critically, her work also seeks to focus a lens on the visual static that permeates contemporary life. Through the use of historical markers, textual symbols and digitalised elements embedded in cyber screen-based imaging, Eaton's works highlight how a virtual language of sign systems mediates our day-to-day experience of the tangible world. Her works explore how we live within an ever evolving, digital "ecology" and the challenges inherent in our changing relationship to time, space and place. The exhibition is on until January 29, 2023. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

