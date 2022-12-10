Making the move to retirement living Advertising Feature

Robyn advises that it's important to choose a home that suits you, and that might mean being patient. Picture supplied

Robyn is an independent retirement living resident at Goodwin Village Crace and is happily enjoying the delights that come with living in the vibrant community. However, it has been a long journey for Robyn, and there were times when she wasn't sure if she was making the right choice. She shares her experiences for people who are considering the move.

Before becoming a resident, Robyn lived on her own in a townhouse nearby. She watched as friends made the move, and with their encouragement, began to wonder whether village life could be right for her too.

"My husband had recently passed, and I didn't want to stay living alone," Robyn said. "Quite a few of my friends, and people I knew, were living in the village. They were all very happy."

She says a big part of choosing a retirement living village that suited her was feeling safe without her husband by her side.

"You need to feel safe, and that's how I knew I would feel here. Choose somewhere that makes you feel that way."

So, she joined the waiting list. The next step for Robyn was to put her townhouse on the market. She says it was challenging because she organised everything alone.

Everyone is very friendly, and I learnt it's especially good when you get in and do things and participate. - Robyn, resident at Goodwin Village Crace

"I was used to making all my own decisions, but it was very hard. There were renovations and landscaping to be done too. I was just lucky that I had friends who could help me move in the end."

She emphasises the importance of reaching out to family and friends, because making the move is much easier when you have people doing it with you.

Robyn had been offered a few different units at Goodwin Village Crace but turned them down. She advises us that it's important to choose a home that suits you, and that might mean being patient.

"I was waiting for a place that felt right. They eventually offered me this ground level unit with a nice garden, and that's the one I picked."

Robyn was welcomed immediately.

"The first day I moved in, some ladies talked me into coming to play Rummikub and that's been great. I hadn't even slept here yet! That was nice. Everyone is very friendly, and I learnt it's especially good when you get in and do things and participate."

She says some people like to do their own thing too, and can be just as happy, but the best part of being in the village is the opportunity to try new things and meet new people.

"There are quite a lot that don't come on outings and things like that, but I think you get more out of it if you do."

Robyn says the experience has made a big difference.

"I never went out much before being here. It has been such a great outlet for me to come and find other people to talk to and things to do. I've liked experiencing things I've never done before."