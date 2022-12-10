Many older people have a drawer full or a bathroom cabinet containing a multitude of prescription and non-prescription medicines.
A MedsCheck is a service which provides you the opportunity to book a private consultation with your friendly Cincotta Dickson pharmacist to discuss the medications you are currently taking.
"Our pharmacist is able to guide you on what the different medications you take do, how to use and store them, as well as identify and address any concerns you may be experiencing," a spokesperson from Cincotta said.
"At Cincotta Discount Chemist Dickson, we offer MedsCheck to all customers, subject to conditions."
A consultation with one of their pharmacists will take up to 30 minutes, during which they will run you through:
"We recommend that when attending the consultation, you bring all the medications you are currently taking," the spokesperson said.
"This may include prescription, non-prescription and complementary medicines.
"You should also bring any monitoring devices you use to manage medical conditions, for example your blood glucose monitor.
"You are welcome to bring a family member or friend (carer) who supports you in managing your medication.
"Our goal is to help you better understand your medicines and their role in managing your health. MedsCheck aims to empower you and your carer with knowledge and provide you support."
Cincotta Discount Chemist Dickson offers free Meds Checks to all customers.*
Visit the pharmacy at 42 Dickson Place or phone them on 6247 7944 to find out more about MedsChecks and how they could help you or a loved one.
The holiday season is meant to be full of fun and festivities with family and friends, but unfortunately, it can also be a peak period for crime. Think packages left on doorsteps, expensive presents under the Christmas tree, and people away on holidays with unprotected homes - it's a thief's paradise. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to keep your home, family, and possessions safe.
While online shopping has become the preferred purchase method for many Australians thanks to crowd-free browsing and the excitement of finding a package by the door, it has led to the rising scourge of porch piracy.
A recent survey by ADT Security showed an estimated 218,200 homes experienced theft, including home-delivered items. ADT Security Customer Solutions director, Alison Kingdon, said this number was set to increase as online shopping continued to surge in the lead-up to Christmas.
"As more retailers enhance their e-commerce channels to make shopping easier, we expect to see the number of online purchases continue to rise, resulting in even more parcel deliveries," she said. "This will increase the opportunity for porch pirates and the likelihood of parcel theft, especially during periods of heightened online shopping, when the number of parcels on doorsteps is high."
Alison said ADT recommended the following tips for homeowners:
Invest in a lockbox or parcel container and position it somewhere safe at your home.
Technology doesn't have to be the enemy as you age. It's a great way to keep in touch with relatives who don't live near you and quickly get relevant information.
But where and how to start? Of course, when you do an internet search, there is a tonne of free online courses you can take part in, but the irony here is that you need to be half tech savvy in the first instance to get the benefits.
The best place to start looking is literally in your 'own backyard'. A great place to begin your learning journey is with your local community library. They can advise you on upcoming courses where you can learn in a face-to-face environment.
If you are totally new to this form of technology, the best way to kick off gaining these new skills is by having someone, in person, demonstrate and lead you through the processes involved with what you want to achieve.
If your community library comes up lacking, try these alternatives in your area:
Alternatively, you could ask a willing child or grandchild to google 'free computer classes for seniors near me' to get you headed in the right direction.
The benefit of finding a class for beginners or newcomers is that you are most likely to be learning alongside other people of your age or ability. Once you've gained the skills to begin your foray into the online world, remember to be kind to yourself as you are learning.
Telstra is another option to get you started. One program it offers is called Tech Savvy Seniors, which aims to help you build the skills and confidence to use computers, tablets and smartphones. It includes free or low-cost training in libraries and community colleges and offers quick reference guides in English and 14 other languages.
Robyn is an independent retirement living resident at Goodwin Village Crace and is happily enjoying the delights that come with living in the vibrant community. However, it has been a long journey for Robyn, and there were times when she wasn't sure if she was making the right choice. She shares her experiences for people who are considering the move.
Before becoming a resident, Robyn lived on her own in a townhouse nearby. She watched as friends made the move, and with their encouragement, began to wonder whether village life could be right for her too.
"My husband had recently passed, and I didn't want to stay living alone," Robyn said. "Quite a few of my friends, and people I knew, were living in the village. They were all very happy."
She says a big part of choosing a retirement living village that suited her was feeling safe without her husband by her side.
"You need to feel safe, and that's how I knew I would feel here. Choose somewhere that makes you feel that way."
So, she joined the waiting list. The next step for Robyn was to put her townhouse on the market. She says it was challenging because she organised everything alone.
Everyone is very friendly, and I learnt it's especially good when you get in and do things and participate.- Robyn, resident at Goodwin Village Crace
"I was used to making all my own decisions, but it was very hard. There were renovations and landscaping to be done too. I was just lucky that I had friends who could help me move in the end."
She emphasises the importance of reaching out to family and friends, because making the move is much easier when you have people doing it with you.
Robyn had been offered a few different units at Goodwin Village Crace but turned them down. She advises us that it's important to choose a home that suits you, and that might mean being patient.
"I was waiting for a place that felt right. They eventually offered me this ground level unit with a nice garden, and that's the one I picked."
Robyn was welcomed immediately.
"The first day I moved in, some ladies talked me into coming to play Rummikub and that's been great. I hadn't even slept here yet! That was nice. Everyone is very friendly, and I learnt it's especially good when you get in and do things and participate."
She says some people like to do their own thing too, and can be just as happy, but the best part of being in the village is the opportunity to try new things and meet new people.
"There are quite a lot that don't come on outings and things like that, but I think you get more out of it if you do."
Robyn says the experience has made a big difference.
"I never went out much before being here. It has been such a great outlet for me to come and find other people to talk to and things to do. I've liked experiencing things I've never done before."
If Robyn's experiences resonate with you, or you are interested in finding out more about retirement living, you can talk to Goodwin's dedicated team on 6175 5058.