Margo says pubs warrant more scrutiny: "Agree there are clear and present dangers with poker machines in pubs and clubs. However, there is an anomaly between pubs and clubs, which the figures you quote highlight quite dramatically: the profits from each machine - $34,311 in the first half of 2022 in clubs in NSW and $72,766 in hotels and pubs. And as you point out, there is a legal obligation on clubs to support their communities, something which pubs are not required to do. I do not often frequent clubs (or pubs for that matter), and am not denying the pernicious impact of poker machines on the vulnerable. However, the argument is often clouded with a strong element of snobbery, as seen in your dismissal of club clientele: where 'patrons can buy an inexpensive Friday night schnitty or chow mein and, beer-fogged later, bellow for the exhausted covers band to play Mustang Sally for the 14th time'. Is that any better or worse than the prominent barrister primed with pinot noir berating wait staff at the latest Eastern suburbs dining sensation?"