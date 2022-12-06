This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The scams are coming thick and fast.
While walking the dog - a text message: "Mumm [sic] and dad, this is my new number if you want to save it." Seeing I don't have children, not a chance. And if I did, I'd expect them to at least sign off with their name.
While reading the paper - another text message, telling me I hadn't completed an order and instructing me to click the link to do so. Sorry, I haven't started one, so I'm certainly not going to click.
While watching the news - "You haven't paid a toll. Click here." Um, I haven't driven on a toll road, so bugger off.
And, that old perennial, while unloading the dishwasher - "You have a parcel to collect, Click on the link for details." I've had so many of these, there must be a warehouse somewhere full of goodies addressed to me.
There was the crypto paper wallet scam a couple of weeks ago. It promised access to a small fortune by scanning a QR code on the "wallet". The QR code led to a link asking for the finder's own crypto currency account details. The "paper wallets" were scattered around parks and public places.
There's the menacing robocall, telling you a warrant has been issued for your arrest by the tax office or some equally scary government agency. I've even had one screaming at me in Mandarin.
Between January and September, almost half a billion dollars was lost to scams, a 90 per cent increase on the period last year. And that's only the losses we know about - just 13 per cent of losses are reported to Scamwatch.
Most scams involve text messages, phone calls or dodgy emails.
As Christmas approaches, the scam frenzy is likely to intensify - so I'm bracing for a barrage of SMS and robocall nasties. Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones predicts the $2 billion worth of online scams that ruined Christmas for Australians last year will double this month.
This year, I'm limiting online shopping to retailers I've used before and trust, and making most of my transactions in bricks and mortar establishments.
And here's my strategy to avoid being caught unawares by a text message or call which might, in a hurried moment, seem plausible. The mobile phone is to be banished to another room. It will be taken off silent mode, so I can hear it. I will check it once every couple of hours for messages and missed calls.
Rather than responding reflexively to the phone's every beep and vibration, I'll do it slowly and deliberately. Scammers rely on us being rushed and our smartphones, for all their benefits, amplify the sense of urgency. Haste makes waste, especially where scams are concerned. If a call is really urgent, they'll try again.
Keeping the phone at a respectable distance will not only help inoculate me from scams, it will also be liberating. The smartphone is too often the master and not the servant it should be - an attention-guzzling, headache-inducing time-suck.
So it will go back in its place, out of sight and out of reach - just like the good old days when it sat on a hall stand, to be used wisely and sparingly.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Have you or a member of your family fallen victim to a scam? What's your strategy for avoiding them? What's the most ridiculous scam you've encountered? Is your smartphone master or servant? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The latest Newspoll has delivered good news for federal Labor and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Labor's primary vote has lifted a point to 39 per cent while the Coalition remains unchanged on 35 per cent, according to the final Newspoll survey for the year. Mr Albanese also enjoyed a surge in support as preferred prime minister, the poll conducted for The Australian newspaper shows. The result for Labor is more than six points stronger than its election result of 32.6 per cent, while the Coalition's result is almost a point down on its election tally of 35.7 per cent.
- Australia's volunteers are declining in numbers as organisations face the changing nature of recruitment and growing competition in the sector. Volunteering Australia CEO Mark Pearce said the long-term decline of formal volunteering across the country was "structural and systemic in nature". "[The problem] looks to be not just the resilience of volunteering and communities by extension but the sustainability of volunteering," Mr Pearce said. A Volunteering Australia survey estimated 26.7 per cent of adults volunteered in Australia in the 12 months to April 2022. This was down from 36 per cent in the 12 months before late 2019.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will head to Papua New Guinea as Australia looks to wrap up a security deal with its closest neighbour. Australia has also pledged to help make PNG an attractive place for mining and resources in an effort to boost the local economy. Mr Albanese will touch down in Port Moresby on December 12 for a two-day visit, on the first night of which he will attend a dinner with his counterpart, James Marape.
THEY SAID IT: "Corruption, embezzlement, fraud, these are all characteristics which exist everywhere. It is regrettably the way human nature functions, whether we like it or not. What successful economies do is keep it to a minimum. No one has ever eliminated any of that stuff." - Alan Greenspan
YOU SAID IT: The clubs industry, pokies and the uncertain future of the little bowlo.
Olivia says: "Oh yes, it's the carpet, and the plastic chandeliers throwing out a harsh fluorescent light, and the mindless everywhere muzak, and the lunch line for a roast slop and the Friday night female cougars and small male dancing partners wearing heeled cowboy boots. And the bored B-grade muzos, magicians and emcees. And bingo. And the smell of desperation emanating from the pokies. Oops, I've been asked to leave ... membership cancelled!"
Margo says pubs warrant more scrutiny: "Agree there are clear and present dangers with poker machines in pubs and clubs. However, there is an anomaly between pubs and clubs, which the figures you quote highlight quite dramatically: the profits from each machine - $34,311 in the first half of 2022 in clubs in NSW and $72,766 in hotels and pubs. And as you point out, there is a legal obligation on clubs to support their communities, something which pubs are not required to do. I do not often frequent clubs (or pubs for that matter), and am not denying the pernicious impact of poker machines on the vulnerable. However, the argument is often clouded with a strong element of snobbery, as seen in your dismissal of club clientele: where 'patrons can buy an inexpensive Friday night schnitty or chow mein and, beer-fogged later, bellow for the exhausted covers band to play Mustang Sally for the 14th time'. Is that any better or worse than the prominent barrister primed with pinot noir berating wait staff at the latest Eastern suburbs dining sensation?"
John says: "A timely article for Northern Wollongong residents as Coledale RSL is about to close its doors for the last time. It somehow seems all the sadder when it's an RSL club, as if part of the memory of those who served is lost."
Diedre points out an error, for which I apologise: "I think Anthony Roberts is NSW Planning Minister. Rob Stokes is the former planning minister and had some good ideas and policies but was moved aside when Perrottet became leader." That's right. I should have said Cities Minister.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.