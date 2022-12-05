What explained the seismic 2022 federal election? The Australian Election Study has answers

The third reason for the Coalition defeat was the negative opinions many voters formed of Morrison's leadership. While Morrison was generally popular when he won the election in 2019, by 2022 he had become the most unpopular major party leader since at least 1987. Morrison wasn't considered honest and trustworthy, two of the traits most closely associated with how favourable we view leaders. The public's dislike of Morrison has its origins in his Hawaii holiday during the 2019-20 bushfires, and was strengthened by a perception of poor performance in the second year of the pandemic.