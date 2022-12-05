The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

What explained the seismic 2022 federal election? The Australian Election Study has answers

By Ian McAllister, Sarah Cameron
Updated December 5 2022 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A perception of poor government performance played a key role in the Coalition defeat. Pictures by Dion Georgopoulos, Sitthixay Ditthavong

The 2022 Australian federal election was distinctive in two ways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.