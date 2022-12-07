2 Paco Lara: The Maestro of flamenco - also known as Francisco Lara Puerto - launches his new album, Duende, with a performance on Saturday, December 10 at The Street Theatre at 8pm. Lara brings original music compositions and the fusion of cultures inspired by his hometown, Jerez, in the South of Spain - the heartland of the tradition of flamenco. The virtuoso flamenco guitarist, who has been living in Australia since 2017, has toured internationally alongside many Spanish artists, composers and masters of flamenco and has packed out concerts at the Sydney Opera House and other venues around the country. See: thestreet.org.au