1 All Things Great and Small: This group exhibition contains works by more than 40 Braidwood artists. All of them have two different works exhibited and buyers can take home purchases at the point of sale if they wish. Meet the artists over a drink at the opening on Friday, December 9 at 6pm. The exhibition is on at Studio Altenburg Fine Art Gallery and Gift Store, 104 Wallace Street, Braidwood until January 14, 2023. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.
2 Paco Lara: The Maestro of flamenco - also known as Francisco Lara Puerto - launches his new album, Duende, with a performance on Saturday, December 10 at The Street Theatre at 8pm. Lara brings original music compositions and the fusion of cultures inspired by his hometown, Jerez, in the South of Spain - the heartland of the tradition of flamenco. The virtuoso flamenco guitarist, who has been living in Australia since 2017, has toured internationally alongside many Spanish artists, composers and masters of flamenco and has packed out concerts at the Sydney Opera House and other venues around the country. See: thestreet.org.au
3 The Importance of Being Earnest: ACT HUB's first season ends with a co-production from all three companies. Jarrad West is directing Oscar Wilde's 1895 play - subtitled A Trivial Comedy for Serious People - in which frivolous young gentlemen Jack and Algy create double lives for themselves to escape unwelcome social obligations and do what they want amid the stifling conventions of Victorian England. Wilde's dialogue includes such lines as: "The truth is rarely pure and never simple. Modern life would be very tedious if it were either, and modern literature a complete impossibility!" ACT HUB, 14 Spinfex Street, Kingston, December 8 to 17, 2022, various days and times. See: acthub.com.au.
4 Music for Canberra: On Saturday, December 10 at 10am at the B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall), Music for Canberra will present the 2022 End of Year Concert, The Celebration. The program will feature performances by Music Play, the Ukulele Group, Canberra Youth Orchestra, solo pianists, Camerata, Sinfonietta, String players and the James McCusker Orchestra. There will be three concerts with 10-minute intervals between each concert. You are welcome to watch all three concerts. See: theq.net.au.
5 Merry and Gay: On the eve of their 30th anniversary, Canberra Qwire will present a concert full of beautiful, fun and queer vocal music that includes tributes to Olivia Newton-John, Archie Roach and Judith Durham, three legends of Australian music who died this year. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre (the Q) on Sunday December 11 at 3pm. See: theq.net.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra.
