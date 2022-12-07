The Canberra Times
Go Wilde with musical delights: what's on this weekend in Canberra, December 9 - 11

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
December 8 2022 - 5:30am
Marianne Courtenay: Nests 1, 2022. Picture supplied

1 All Things Great and Small: This group exhibition contains works by more than 40 Braidwood artists. All of them have two different works exhibited and buyers can take home purchases at the point of sale if they wish. Meet the artists over a drink at the opening on Friday, December 9 at 6pm. The exhibition is on at Studio Altenburg Fine Art Gallery and Gift Store, 104 Wallace Street, Braidwood until January 14, 2023. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.

