The new ACT human rights laws should set Australian standard

By Letters to the Editor
December 6 2022 - 5:30am
The ACT government is to be commended for adopting world-leading human rights legislation. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

If we had a federal Human Rights Act, with a right to remedy, as will be the case in the ACT from 2023, Robodebt would have been killed off within three months as its horrid impact became obvious from complaints.

