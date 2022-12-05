If we had a federal Human Rights Act, with a right to remedy, as will be the case in the ACT from 2023, Robodebt would have been killed off within three months as its horrid impact became obvious from complaints.
Hundreds of thousands of citizens would not have suffered years of financial and mental misery. The Australian government and taxpayers would have saved billions.
The ACT government has agreed to change its human rights laws so that there are no rights without remedy.
People will be able to fight back against governmental injustices by asking for conciliation by the Human Rights Commission or, if necessary, by asking for adjudication by the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal. That's fine for the ACT, but we need the same rights and remedies at the national level.
The ACT can again set the standards for a fair and equitable community.
Perhaps the biggest stumbling block for we non-Indigenous Australians concerning the Voice to Parliament is that the vast bulk of us don't have Indigenous friends. That's an observation, not a criticism.
Among other things, the low population count of our Indigenous peoples ensures we don't get to enjoy those every day, incidental interactions that naturally, and gently, break-down fear and ignorance.
Most of us have what you might call "low resolution" contact with our First Nations peoples; we meet and relate to them vicariously through the media which, on the whole, tends to focus on grievance and dysfunction.
Exacerbating matters are the two partisan binaries, both devoid of nuance and humility, that activists and showponies want to bully the citizenry with.
One side, seeking moral perfection and purity that says, "Vote 'Yes', or else you're a racist and redneck"! The other, seeking legal and intellectual perfection and purity that says, "Vote 'No', lest the nation be forever divided and its parliamentary system undermined".
What does friendship between two estranged peoples look like? I'm not sure, but someone's got to make the first move. Someone's got to leave their ego at the door and take a risk.
It might be time for the dominant and visiting culture to assume a position of humility and risk rejection, even heartache, for the sake of others; for friendship's sake?
While most of us turn our attention to the forthcoming festive season, the Barr-Rattenbury government will be quietly progressing its planning bill, containing major changes to property development, through the Assembly.
One particular change should be noted by all home owners. The existing RZ1 and RZ2 zones will disappear and be replaced by a T4 - general urban zone. Under the T4 provisions three-storey apartment blocks may be built in normal suburban streets and have shallow-to-medium setbacks from the street (very little front yards or gardens) balconies and terraces (that may overlook your yard) and separation from the street through commercial spaces or courtyard walls.
Under the new T5 provisions for streets closer to shopping centres/transport points (bus and tram stops?), high-rise buildings of up to six storeys will be permitted.
The impact will be more traffic in your street, fewer mature trees and gardens and probably fewer open public spaces (who cares about climate change?), and investor landlords who may be local or international but who probably won't have much regard for your way of life.
There are maps of each suburb associated with the legislation which clearly show the areas of intended development and which everyone should see. Sadly many, many RZ1 streets in my own suburb of Wanniassa have been classified as T4 and so will be open to three-storey apartment developments.
I volunteer in Palestine. I'm a 70-year-old Jewish, Australian, American woman of slight build. Sometimes, I accompany shepherds, as settlers frequently approach, harass, bully and assault Palestinian shepherds grazing their sheep and goats on privately-owned Palestinian land.
Palestinians guide their flocks by tossing stones gently into the flock. When I'm with Palestinian shepherds, I often hold stones in my hand.
Newly-minted Israeli national security minister Ben-Gvir is pushing a law enabling Israeli soldiers to shoot - with live ammunition - anybody holding a stone. "A stone is murderous," he says, as though a stone has intent of its own.
But wait. Not all stones are equally murderous. Tthose held by Jewish settlers, extremists, thugs, vandals, criminals - those stones are acceptable. Shooting the stone holder would apply only to those who "hate Israel", not to extremists throwing stones, even when targeting their own police and soldiers.
By definition, settlers "love Israel". All others are suspect.
Those remaining silent condone this "new Israel" - neither democratic nor Jewish. Who will join "good trouble" with me?
Harry Davis (Letters, December 2) tells us that the recent 10-page supplement on Defence is as good an anti-war statement as could be imagined. Harry is correct. If the same amount of money and effort went in to preparing for 'peace' as we do for 'war' the world would be a far better place.
We could begin by making the Department of Defence pay an annual efficiency dividend and cease its funding of right-wing ratbag, partly foreign-funded organisations such as the ASPI. Of course the Murdoch and Nine Media organisations would have to be coaxed in to giving equal column inches to peace as they do to the war-hawks among their journalistic ranks
I am distressed your recent Defence supplement did not cover PM Albanese's War Powers Inquiry which has recently closed for submissions.
With Alison Broinowski of Australians for War Powers Reform, I believe that the current system, whereby the Prime Minister and the executive can make the crucial decision to send service personnel into international armed conflict without reference to Parliament, is outdated and needs urgent reform.
Surely now that we have voted so many independent-thinking members into our Federal Parliament, we can look forward to them introducing a process which will stop us making such an horrendous mistake as the Iraq war ever again.
Surely, before we worry about the spiralling costs of defence, we could have a mature discussion concerning the way we make decisions that will, as Sue Wareham has so ably and recently reminded us, cause unthinkable suffering and death.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen says it will take a "substantial effort" for Labor to meet its emissions targets, and he is right.
But this is our best option under the circumstances. We are already facing the cost of extreme weather disasters, intensified by climate change. This could amount to hundreds of billions of dollars in coming decades, according to a recent IPCC report.
A higher target would be in line with the Paris agreement and help legitimise our international standing on climate. In addition to clean energy projects, we need a plan to substantially reduce fossil fuel production.
There are reportedly more than 100 coal and gas projects in the pipeline in Australia. These projects are set to more than double our domestic carbon emissions, if completed. The considerable swing to the Greens and teal independents in state and federal elections this year, indicates a large number of voters want stronger action on climate. Labor has a challenge ahead, but it is one worth tackling.
As an active member of the Catholic community I am appalled that someone in Archbishop Christopher Prowse's position would be so ill-advised to prosecute the argument against voluntary euthanasia in the context of the Senate vote on territory rights, seeking to effectively disenfranchise much of his own community.
If there are cogent arguments, they should be prosecuted in the relevant forum. However, by his actions, the Archbishop has effectively disqualified himself as a credible advocate in the minds of those whose votes will really count on the issue, the members of the ACT Legislative Assembly.
Have any of the people who want a stadium in the city considered where people would park? The structure will take up the entire site. Public transport will never meet the demand for access. If they are unhappy with the small crowds we are now experiencing at Bruce, imagine how poor the crowds are going to be in the future?
What a relief. I didn't think any Liberal or National had the faintest notion of how to do the right thing, but congratulations to Bridget Archer. In voting for the censure motion against Scott Morrison she's proved me wrong: there is one.
In response to Felicity Chivas's letter (Letters, November 30), I don't find Linda Hurley's request that we guests sing "you are my sunshine" strange. I thought it was very kind and thoughtful of her to arrange such pleasant entertainment for us.
I'm just wondering if, in penance for his political sins, the member for Cook should return to Hawaii to lay a "coral" wreath (spelling intended) at the site of the demise of his seat's namesake?
Congratulations to David Pope for his wonderful insightful cartoons. He is a national treasure. His humour and satire often opens our eyes to the deeper absurdity of events. It is very important that we all be able to laugh at ourselves.
I'm not surprised that David Pope won the Cartoonist of the Year award. He draws brilliantly, is very funny and usually agrees with me. I look forward to his cartoons when I open The Canberra Times.
I think the "movement" for the establishment of the Liberal party (Letters, December 1) was probably the squattocracy whose motto was "born to rule".
A national anti-corruption commission should probably hold open hearings, even at the risk of ruining reputations. It's arguably in the public interest, and encourages impeccable behaviour.
Here we go again. Another Liberal flip-flop on the tram.
In the lead-up to the referendum on a Voice to Parliament will John Farnham's song The Voice be forced off the radio airwaves as it might be construed as a political statement without the necessary authorisations?
Bruce Paine (Letters, December 4) wonders why we can't know the benefits or cost of the Woden tram. Having lost many useful bus routes after the Gungahlin tram started, we on the southside can only guess what else we'll lose if (heaven forbid) stage 2B ever happens.
We'll have years of disruptions, with a slower, less-flexible public transport system as an ultimate goal.
What's not to like?
As the national capital, shouldn't Canberra be planning a welcome-home parade for our gallant Socceroos?
