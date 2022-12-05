The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder star Jason Sangha hopes for a crowd boost

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated December 5 2022 - 6:15pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Big Bash League gets under way in Canberra next week. Picture by Phil Hillyard (supplied)

Jason Sangha hopes the Big Bash can recapture the imagination of the public and fill grandstands again as the tournament emerges from the shadows of a pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.