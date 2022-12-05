Njegosh Popovich says it's only a matter of time before Canberra United's guns fire - and he feels sorry for whichever team is staring down the barrel.
It may well be the Wellington Phoenix, who play Canberra on Saturday with United chasing their first win at McKellar Park in almost three years.
Canberra spent the past two A-League Women seasons playing at Viking Park with their spiritual home shut down in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A McKellar homecoming in round one ended in a stalemate - the first of two draws in as many games to start a maiden campaign under Popovich.
Kiwi sharpshooter Grace Jale has struck in both games and Popovich hopes the floodgates can soon open for a side led by the league's all-time leading scorer in Michelle Heyman, with winless Wellington conceding nine goals in three games this season.
MORE SPORT:
"If we just keep creating chances and playing positive, chances will start hitting the back of the net. I feel sorry for the team that does get on the back of that, because we will score a bagful," Popovich said.
"The girls are playing well, we just need to continue to believe and the results will come.
"We're playing back at McKellar, our home. Our last win at McKellar was in February 2020. We're looking forward to getting big support base and hopefully getting a result that will make the fans come back for the Christmas games."
Saturday marks United rookie Sofia Christopherson's second appearance at McKellar Park - and she expects the same buzz she felt in round one as Canberra hunt a breakthrough win.
"I've played the game over 1000 times and it's just a different feeling, stepping onto a massive stage like that. It will get easier as time goes on, we can go out, be confident and show what I've got," Christopherson said.
"We've had two draws now and it's time for us to get those full three points which I think we deserve.
"We've got to finish those goals off and that's what counts."
A-LEAGUE WOMEN ROUND FOUR
Saturday: Canberra United v Wellington Phoenix at McKellar Park, 3pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.