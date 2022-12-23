It's been almost 20 years since those opening scenes of people embracing at Heathrow Airport first screened, and an instant Christmas classic was born.
It was two years after 9/11, and in what was potentially a ballsy move, writer-director Richard Curtis opened Love Actually with actor Hugh Grant describing how it wasn't so long ago that people would have been sending messages of love after the planes hit the Twin Towers.
"As far as I know, none of the phone calls from the people on board were messages of hate or revenge - they were all messages of love," he says, in voiceover.
"If you look for it, I've got a sneaking feeling, love, actually, is all around."
For the most part, there is a lot of love that lives at an airport. Sure, while waiting in line at the departures gate, battling crowds as they too try to deal with the holiday travellers, it can be hard to see. But when it comes to the arrivals gate, Curtis had a point. There is a lot of love as people are greeted by their families in the lead-up to Christmas. Or any time, for that matter.
Still, while there may be love at the airport arrivals gate, Love Actually has had plenty of criticism for its outdated storylines. And to this there is a fair amount of pushback at what many consider to be a nostalgic part of their holiday season; the rebuttal is strong. One side defends a beloved Christmas film, with the other decrying how outdated the plotlines have become.
And yes, if made today, Love Actually would not be the Love Actually that we all know. But it's also possible to accept these flaws and watch and enjoy the film every year.
But, we're getting a little ahead of ourselves. Let's take it back to where it all began.
The film was released in December, 2003, and saw Curtis - who was, and is, known for films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones's Diary and Notting Hill - cast some of the best-known British actors at the time, who just happened to be his friends, in Love Actually's starring roles.
Think back to when you first saw the line-up. Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney and Rowan Atkinson - not to mention the relatively unknown Martin Freeman, Keira Knightly and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Even without the big names on that list, the blazing lineup for one film was enough to pique your interest.
What we probably didn't realise, yet, was that while it was one film, it wasn't one story. It had nine - which was already reportedly cut back from the original 13 storylines. It was ambitious, to say the least. In a recent ABC special in the United States, Emma Thompson called it "out there". Grant described it psychotic.
Either way, it was something unexpected, but a great plot device for delivering the film's main message - love is all around.
While audiences seem to love it, the same can't be said of the critics.
A New York Times review at the time described it as "a romantic comedy swollen to the length of an Oscar-trawling epic - nearly two-and-a-quarter hours of cheekiness, diffidence and high-tone smirking - it is more like a record label's greatest-hits compilation or a 'very special' sitcom clip-reel show than an actual movie."
It's probably worth noting that as the major newspaper for the city at the centre of September 11, The New York Times was always going to be a tough sell for a film that uses the terror attack to support its rom-com thesis - "a new standard for bad taste".
That same review - and many others at the time - also pointed out how problematic the plotlines were. And these arguments have been brought up almost yearly ever since. The most notable is American journalist Lindy West's 2013 opinion piece for cultural commentary website Jezebel.
Even just taking into account the relationships scattered throughout the storylines, most are exploring workplace dalliances, and in most cases, it is a man of power, with his secretary, assistant or cleaner.
And this dynamic is also used at times to create comedy. For example, when Hugh Grant, who plays the British Prime Minister, David, says mid-meeting "Who do you have to screw around here to get a cup of tea and a chocolate biscuit?", his assistant - and love interest - Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) walks in with refreshments.
That whole relationship, and in particular Natalie's character as a whole, revolves around the world thinking she's fat, and the fact that David does not. She's continually described as "chubby", with "thighs the size of tree trunks" and a "sizeable arse". Her father even calls her "plumpy". Aside from this being simply incorrect, the story reduces Natalie to a single characteristic, while David is portrayed as the hero for seeing beyond this.
Meanwhile, Jamie (played by Colin Firth), finds solitude in the south of France post-break-up, and falls for his Portuguese cleaner Aurelia (Lucia Moniz). Neither speaks the other's language, yet by the end of the film, Jamie is proposing to Aurelia. But not before Aurelia obligingly strips down to her underwear to go after a manuscript that has blown into the lake. It sends the message that it doesn't matter what you say, because it's really just about how you look.
Back in London, Harry (Alan Rickman) is emotionally cheating on his wife, Karen (Emma Thompson), with his secretary Mia (Heike Makatsch), a woman who is framed as the ultimate seductress. And that's all we know about her - that the only thing she wants for Christmas is that she wants to sleep with her boss, and apparently he can't seem to say no.
Not that the word "no" would do any good in the Love Actually world. It didn't stop Mark (Andrew Lincoln) from creepily filming his best friend's bride Juliet (Keira Knightly) at the wedding, then going to their house on Christmas Eve to hold up placards confessing his love.
It also didn't stop Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) who, under the guidance of his stepdad Daniel (Liam Neeson) is trying to get a girl to like him without actually talking to her. But, of course, it works. All of it does, both for the characters, and the audiences lapping it up year after year.
This is a film populated by one-dimensional women who are written from the perspective of a man who - like many other male writers - doesn't understand what it means to write a layered female character.
Even when it comes to characters that have more to them than their romantic endeavours, it still feels tokenistic. Characters such as Emma Thompson's Karen - and her ability to comfort her grieving friend, keep the family life on track, and still put effort into her marriage, or Laura Linney's Sarah, who is dealing with a mentally ill brother while also trying to have a romance with her co-worker Karl (Rodrigo Santoro). That is, until Karl thinks her family responsibility is too hard.
And this is not to mention all of the included relationships are heteronormative. I say "included", because one of the storylines cut from the film was of the very stern headmistress (Anne Reid) who goes home to her terminally ill partner, Geraldine (Frances de la Tour). The pair are pictured talking about their days, and whether sausages are too fancy if they include leek. And later on in the film, it is revealed that Geraldine passed away just before the school concert.
It's a surface-layer relationship, in that it plays out over a few brief scenes, but what is shown in the deleted scenes is heartbreaking, a real tearjerker of a storyline. And, it turns out, one Curtis has said multiple times that he was sad to see go, but ended up on the cutting-room floor due to other storylines being dropped.
Perhaps, if it did stay, we wouldn't be so prepared for Billy Mack - the washed-up rocker played by Bill Nighy - to realise he has loved his manger, Joe (Gregor Fisher) the whole time, when in fact they were just friends.
So why do we love it, actually?
Believe it or not, there are elements of this film that hold up.
That moment when Karen takes a moment to herself to fall apart while listening to Joni Mitchell when she realises that the gold necklace she thought her husband bought for her was actually for someone else. It's heartbreaking just as it is, but then she makes the decision to take the pieces of that broken heart and put it in a drawer so that she can be there for her children on their night of nights - the Christmas play.
It's a mother's love of her children, but also the demonstration of how love can take on many forms, and sometimes has to be sacrificial.
In a recent ABC News special in the United States, Thompson said of her character and love, in general, that it's the scar tissue that makes a heart a heart. That heartbreak makes us stronger and helps us love larger.
"I think we forget. Time and time again, we forget that love is all that matters. It's all that matters," Thompson said.
"But he [Curtis] reminds us, in a film that is very funny about love and all its messiness and its unexpectedness and that you'll find love in the weirdest places."
Meanwhile, her co-star Hugh Grant had something a little less uplifting to say when asked what he thought love was in 2022.
"Dead," he replied, chuckling.
"I don't see any romance, anywhere. Even in the cities where you could guarantee to see couples snogging in the streets - Paris, Rome. No, they're just staring at their phone. And eating."
Or perhaps, his answer just seems so unfathomable that none of us takes it seriously enough to warrant talking about it.
Love Actually was hardly the end of love as we know it, as Grant may want us to believe. But it's a film that has been hard to match in the world of Christmas romantic comedies. Even more so in a world where bad Christmas films - ones with predictable and repeatable plotlines - can be rolled off the production line and still have a streaming audience ready to lap them up. A festive romantic comedy with substance seems to be a thing of the Christmas past.
And even if there were floods of Christmas films ready to take Love Actually's place, there is still room and appetite for it to be featured every year. As much as people raise their eyebrows as to some of the film's plot points - and probably will continue to do so for years to come - the fact remains that Love Actually is of a time. It was not the only film in 2003 to have under-written female characters and questionable plot points. We probably just highlight this one because it is rolled out every year. And also, possibly, because it's a film in a genre that is traditionally not seen as a "serious" film. I mean, how could something which revolves around love be taken seriously?
"We get thousands of films about serial killers, but there's only been about nine of [serial killers], and yet, there will be about a million people falling in love, feeling that it's the most interesting moment of their lives," Curtis said recently.
"Good deeds inside families and good deeds inside communities - if you look at what happened during COVID and the extraordinary bravery and heroism.
"I do think that the way of thinking about life is that every day has the potential in all of its simplicity just to be gorgeous."
If anything, the fact that this is a film about love in all its many forms is as good a reason as any to watch the film every year. Especially at Christmas, because while it's not the holiday that defines itself by emotion, it is a good time to take note of it.
Because love, actually, is all around.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
