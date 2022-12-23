The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Is Love Actually still a Christmas classic 19 years on or is the film an outdated farce?

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
December 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been almost 20 years since those opening scenes of people embracing at Heathrow Airport first screened, and an instant Christmas classic was born.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.