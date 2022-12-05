The Canberra Times

What is a Voice to Parliament? And what they can and can't do if voted in in Australia

By Jamieson Murphy
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia is one of the few Western nations without constitutional recognition or a treaty for its indigenous population.

The Nationals have come out in opposition to the voice to parliament, citing various reasons, including a lack of detail and understanding in regional areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.