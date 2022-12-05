Canberra's two major football codes have come together to back a renewed push for a Civic stadium that would attract bigger events and make the capital one of Australia's leading sporting cities.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr liked the inverted-bowl design that could see a 30,000-seat venue fit on the Civic pool site and he will examine the unsolicited proposal closely.
Super Rugby chairman Hamish McLennan and NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo both backed the push for a stadium in the heart of the capital.
Barr has moved away from a Civic stadium, with his preference for a redevelopment of Canberra Stadium, while a new venue at Exhibition Park is a back-up option.
McLennan said they would love to bring bigger games to Canberra - like the Wallabies - but the current stadium made it untenable.
He said a stadium in the city would open the door for that to happen.
"Canberra deserves a new stadium that will light up the city, generate civic pride and make it a destination for major events," McLennan told The Canberra Times.
"The Brumbies are the most successful Australian Super Rugby franchise in history. As such outstanding representatives for the ACT, the Brumbies and their fans deserve better than a stadium that is almost half-a-century old.
"The current stadium lacks fan and corporate amenity and modern player facilities.
"With a passionate rugby fan base, we would love the opportunity to bring bigger games to Canberra and fans from around Australia and the world. But the reality is that Canberra has fallen behind the rest of the country as a sports-event destination.
"We all know it is a hugely passionate rugby area - and we would urge the ACT government to consider all options to give Canberrans the sporting venue in the city they deserve and which reflects its standing as the capital of our amazing country."
Abdo said a Civic stadium would catapult Canberra to one of Australia's top sporting cities.
That would be even more important when the Raiders enter the NRLW for the first time next year.
"The Canberra Raiders have a long and successful history in rugby league and the evolution of the club along with the game itself relies on world-class venues for fans," Abdo said.
"Rugby league fans from Canberra, the ACT and the wider region are passionate and tribal supporters of the game.
"A new state-of-the-art stadium in the heart of Canberra would ensure the nation's capital is also one of the nation's leading sporting cities.
"In 2023, Canberra joins the NRLW premiership which creates another enormous opportunity for the region and it is important that we have modern facilities to support the growth of the women's game."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
