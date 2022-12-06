The speeches to the Australian Parliament of US President George Bush and President Hu were to be given on consecutive days on October 23 and 24, 2003. As a Senator, I consulted the Clerk of the Senate, Harry Evans. He was clear, privately and publicly, there was no provision in the Australian Constitution or in the Senate Standing Orders for non-elected "strangers", including visiting dignitaries, to give addresses to joint house sittings of the Australian Parliament. If a joint house meeting was to be held, the Speaker of the House would have no authority over those Senators who sat in the House.