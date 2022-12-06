The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Bob Brown | John Howard chose might over the right to speak to the power of Hu Jintau and Beijing

By Bob Brown
December 7 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister John Howard. Picture by James Croucher

Ex-President Hu Jintau's humiliating exit from the dais ruled by President Xi Jinping at the 2022 National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party was a reminder of the duplicity and brutality of autocrats, not least one to another.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.