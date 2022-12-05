The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Public servants in the dark after being displaced by Services Australia ICT cuts

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
December 6 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Services Australia says it is offering to connect cut ICT contractors with other APS agencies that need workers. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Entire teams of public servants who worked on Services Australia ICT systems have been marked for redeployment, with some saying the projects have been terminated prematurely.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Public Service Editor

I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.