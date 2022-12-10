Get naked and immerse yourself in Japan's hot springs

You would have thought that a lifetime of wearing thongs would prepare me for this. But as I slip along the streets of the Japanese town of Kinosaki Onsen, my wooden Japanese sandals (known as geta) clopping on the pavement like a horse, I feel like it's a feat to keep my feet in place.
The yukata, a traditional Japanese gown, is a more comfortable fit on me, and even though I'm out in public, it doesn't feel strange - with many of the passers-by dressed the same. With just a towel in my tote bag, probably the most unnatural thing is knowing that I'm about to be naked with dozens of strangers. Yet, unlike the sandals, even that thought is surprisingly comfortable.
Kinosaki Onsen, about two hours by train from Kyoto, likes to describe itself as one big ryokan - a traditional Japanese inn - where the small hotels are the bedrooms, the streets are the corridors, and the seven public onsens (hot spring baths) are the bathrooms. Although there's a little bit of marketing spin about this notion, I find that it does indeed ring true because this is a town that is greater than the sum of its parts, where you immediately relax into Japanese authenticity and soak up the atmosphere... literally.
On the evening I arrive, lanterns are hanging over the town's narrow river, reflecting in the water like fireflies hovering in front of small houses. Is this 2022 or is it the Japan of centuries ago when isolationist policies kept the culture undiluted from foreign influences? In a country renowned for its futuristic streetscapes, this is a little time capsule of tradition.
Kinosaki Onsen is said to have been founded 1300 years ago when scorching water suddenly gushed from the ground after a Buddhist priest prayed here for a thousand days. At least, this is the story that today's priest tells me at the town's guardian temple up the slope of a hill overlooking the settlement. After the springs were discovered, they were thought to have spiritual properties and people flocked to bathe in them. First, though, they had to come to this temple to receive a blessing and, only then, were they given a small wooden ladle that would provide access to the onsens.
The ritual is no longer required, but you can still buy a ladle at the temple for about $30. While he's showing me around, the priest picks one up and demonstrates how to use it... while fully clothed, of course. Whether I use the ladle or not, I know that when it comes my time to visit the onsen, I'll need to disrobe, something that can feel quite awkward for Australians who aren't accustomed to this kind of nudity.
"Put your shoes here," the man at the entrance to an onsen tells me, pointing to the rows of lockers. This is the easy part, with signs in English and fairly obvious instructions. But after brushing my way barefoot through the blue curtains into the male baths, it becomes a bit more complicated.
For foreign visitors who have never visited an onsen before, it's worth doing a bit of research in advance, because there are strict protocols to follow here. First you undress and put all of your clothes into a locker in the dressing room, keeping just a small handtowel. Then, through a sliding door, you'll enter the washing area naked and sit on a small plastic stool in front of a shower head and soap dispenser. It's expected you'll scrub yourself extensively, for five minutes or more, a slightly performative exercise that should not just leave you completely clean, but also demonstrate that fact to anyone taking notice. It's only then that you can move to the hot baths to soak.
Kinosaki's seven public onsens (most hotels also have their own ones) are each different and one of the joys of spending a couple of nights here is being able to experience several of them - typically before breakfast, before dinner, or after dinner. Some, like Jizo-Yu, have just indoor baths, while the most popular, Goshono-yu, has a large outdoor pool with a view of the forest and a waterfall. At Mandara-yu, I sit in a one-person ceramic pot that feels a bit like I'm being cooked for a meal.
In between trips to the hot springs, there's plenty to do in Kinosaki, despite its compact size. Quaint shops line the streets, fish markets have tanks of the local specialty - crab - and further up the mountain from the temple, a ropeway takes you to a viewpoint for stunning views.
It's from up here you can get a taste of other sights to explore in the region, if you have time. The dramatic coastline of jagged rocks and breaking waves that is part of a UNESCO Global Geopark; the enormous honeycomb patterns of hexagonal columns of basalt at Genbudo Cave; the sanctuary for the Oriental White Stork that has been saved from near extinction 50 years ago; and the river that leads to the charming castle town of Izushi.
I head out to see it all, but ultimately it's the onsens that are the drawcard in Kinosaki. Not just for the steaming spiritual waters, but for the casual strolls down the street in my yukata before dinner in the ryokan. This is the Japan I love and, for my first trip back after the pandemic, it's the perfect way to immerse myself in its culture again.
Michael Turtle was a guest of Toyooka City. You can see more about Kinosaki Onsen on his Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.