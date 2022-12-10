Get naked and immerse yourself in Japan's hot springs

For foreign visitors who have never visited an onsen before, it's worth doing a bit of research in advance, because there are strict protocols to follow here. First you undress and put all of your clothes into a locker in the dressing room, keeping just a small handtowel. Then, through a sliding door, you'll enter the washing area naked and sit on a small plastic stool in front of a shower head and soap dispenser. It's expected you'll scrub yourself extensively, for five minutes or more, a slightly performative exercise that should not just leave you completely clean, but also demonstrate that fact to anyone taking notice. It's only then that you can move to the hot baths to soak.