In 2015, we decided to take our three young kids away on a trip of a lifetime. We had just had our third baby, and Justin was doing shift work in the mines. His mental health had started to decline and the constraints of work were consuming him. There was little time for family, and something needed to change. We bought a caravan and embarked on what we thought would be a 12-month trip around Australia. Seven years later, we're still travelling indefinitely.
Our children Jack, Billy and Charli thrive on the lifestyle, experiences and quality time with us. They are the most well-rounded, resilient, carefree and happy kids. You really can't put a price on time with your children.
The simplicity of the travel lifestyle, the family bonding time and the landscapes of Australia are what we love most about caravanning. We are passionate about making a conscious decision to unplug from the daily grind and connect with each other. Making memories and exploring Australia was fulfilling a lifelong dream, and now it's a lifestyle and career as we share our knowledge and experiences from our time on the road.
Let's get into it!
Travelling with three kids can obviously have its moments. However, they are now well adjusted to living on the road full-time. They thrive on the ever-changing destinations and constant adventure. From our time on the road, we've seen many changes in our little ones and they've hit plenty of milestones.
Travelling has boosted their confidence, learning and social interactions. Their swimming is fantastic and they've developed resilient, outgoing personalities. I love that they're climbing trees, making sandcastles and playing with sticks and stones.
Living on the road is a lifestyle, and routine and structure are important. It's crucial for them to acknowledge when the day starts and ends, when we have downtime and of course the dinner, bath, bedtime rituals. It reduces the tantrums and tiredness, making our days and our adventures run much more smoothly.
Being in a confined space can make the best of us anxious. So how do we handle this with kids on board? In all honesty, we're hardly ever stuck in the van for long periods of time. We're out exploring, snorkelling, hiking and making memories.
The kids are forever occupied or they entertain themselves, a fantastic skill they've learnt while travelling. They're happy to climb a tree, ride bikes and make potions.
As challenging as our dynamic home can be at times, it sure beats dealing with all the same challenges in a static home. Plus I have the added bonus of having my husband around full-time - another parent to help with the chaos!
In a nutshell, I remind myself that we live a lifestyle that many envy and we are on the ride of a lifetime. Spending all this time with our kids (as difficult as it can be at times) caravanning around Australia is an opportunity to really get to know them, love them and be there for them in ways many other parents cannot be.
Routine
Try and keep your kids in a routine as best you can, especially the little ones. This is particularly critical when you're schooling your kids remotely.
Involve your kids in the planning of your trip
Our kids love talking about upcoming destinations and the activities ahead. It's also great to prepare them for car travel the day before so it's not a surprise that they will be sitting in the car for over 500km.
Your house on wheels
I recommend getting a caravan to suit your family's needs. For us that means a shower and a toilet. I wasn't keen on the idea of getting three kids under four into the amenities to shower them every night, and toilet training is so much easier in your caravan!
Pre-cook meals
After a big day exploring, there's nothing worse than getting back to your van late and having to organise dinner for hungry kids. This is why I keep ready-made meals in the freezer.
To sum it all up
Parent your own way - we definitely won't judge you. Figure out how to keep it together, get your "me time", and grab a solo coffee to cope, but also remember to have a drink and fist pump the air when you're having a parenting win. This is a pretty sweet parenting gig and the opportunity of a lifetime that you'll treasure forever!
Travelling with kids on long car travel days
"Are we there yet?" is a pretty common phrase from kids when you are travelling long distances. Every parent can agree that it is frustrating! So how do you keep the kids entertained over long distances?
Some days you'll nail it and others are a nightmare. Just go with it! We have done plenty of car travel with our kids and a big day for us is usually around 500km.
Make sure you are prepared. You never want to go into a long travel day without charged iPads and plenty of snacks. Take the drive as an opportunity to do some schoolwork or listen to kid-friendly podcasts.
We like to hit the road by 9am - it's a bonus if we are in the car earlier. Our rule is no iPads in the first hour. This means we all get to chat and the kids pick their favourite music to play. We have our healthy snacks in the car and a full water bottle each and we smash out the first 300km. Then we find a park, playground or rest stop and pull over for an hour while we have lunch and let the kids burn off some energy.
Then it's back in the car for the remainder of the trip and the kids will watch a movie.
This enables us to get to our destination in the early afternoon, before dark. It also means the kids have a few hours to run around before dinner and bed.
When our kids were younger, we would time our car travel with nap times and do the majority of our driving then. This is what worked for us, time and time again, but you will find what works for your family. Practice makes perfect!
Healthy food ideas for kids on the go
When you're on the go, it can be hard to keep kids fuelled with the good stuff and to steer clear of the nasties.
I love the health food aisle. Healtheries Rice Wheels are a hit with the kids. I can chuck them in my backpack and grab them out on top of a mountain. Another option is Messy Monkey Wholegrain Bites - I rate the burger ring flavour. Delish! Mini Bites are a great snack too.
Popcorn is always a winner - healthy and nutritious and it comes in a generous size bag (good for adults too). I usually purchase the Freedom Food or Sam's Pantry muesli bars and the kids love them as a mid-morning snack after a beach swim. Be wary when purchasing muesli bars though; some are packed with sugar and preservatives.
Fruit - we can't keep up with demand. From bananas to apples and grapes, watermelon, strawberries, blueberries and mangoes, it's by far the best snack. Cut it up into bite-sized pieces or make apple chips with peanut butter. A fruit salad with yoghurt is a good option too.
Rice cakes come in all varieties now. Our go-tos are cheese or spring onion. I always have a packet at my feet in the car and they don't last long. Sakatas and Peckish come in little packets now and they're super handy when you're on the move. We also love Cruskits with peanut butter and honey.
Prunes, dates and apricots are good options; we call them "lollies" and the kids think they're getting a treat! Some do contain preservatives so go organic where you can. Our three kids also love canned tuna for a tasty snack while on the go.
Carrot and celery sticks are always a success, and team them with some hummus or peanut butter and the kids are stoked. Baked beans in a can are always handy but be sure you don't forget a spoon. We change things up with bliss balls and organic corn chips every now and then.
If you've got a fridge in the back of your car, yoghurt is a fantastic snack to have with you. When travelling with a baby, we always had this on hand to keep a "hangry" baby happy. Boiled eggs are another one of our favourites - they keep for a few days and stay stocked up in our fridge. Pop a little bit of salt and pepper on them and the adults will love them too.
If you're feeling a little creative, zucchini slice is delicious and our kids eat this hot or cold. We also make breakfast muffins, pancakes, pasta spirals, sushi and "clean" baked bars and slices. Oh, I could go on!
Our biggest tip is to stay away from processed food and snacks containing sugar (or large amounts of it, anyway). There's nothing worse than a kid on a sugar high when you've got a day driving 500km
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.