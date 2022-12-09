The Canberra Times
The van life is the good life, even with young kids

By Bec and Justin Lorrimer
December 10 2022 - 5:30am
The kids survey Uluru in the Northern Territory. Picture supplied

In 2015, we decided to take our three young kids away on a trip of a lifetime. We had just had our third baby, and Justin was doing shift work in the mines. His mental health had started to decline and the constraints of work were consuming him. There was little time for family, and something needed to change. We bought a caravan and embarked on what we thought would be a 12-month trip around Australia. Seven years later, we're still travelling indefinitely.

