We like to hit the road by 9am - it's a bonus if we are in the car earlier. Our rule is no iPads in the first hour. This means we all get to chat and the kids pick their favourite music to play. We have our healthy snacks in the car and a full water bottle each and we smash out the first 300km. Then we find a park, playground or rest stop and pull over for an hour while we have lunch and let the kids burn off some energy.