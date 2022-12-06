Times Past: December 7, 1929

With the establishment of the new capital, there was a push to have more government departments in Canberra in close proximity to the Federal Parliament.
On this day in 1929, The Canberra Times reported the two departments would be moving and along with that move, 36 new houses were to be built for the workers. There were 68 staff that would be involved in the transfer. The office spaces would be in privately owned buildings that have been secured close to the city.
The new cottages would be built principally in Manuka.
There were concerns prior to this decision as the previous government had contemplated moving the War Services Homes and Repatriation Department staff members but the idea was abandoned due to how expensive it was to be. There would have to be homes built for all of the staff in the department instead of only a portion.
At this time in 1929, the housing scheme would help fund the building of the homes for the staff members to be moved. While the conditions of the move were still being worked out, there would be tenants in the houses providing the government with income via rent.
