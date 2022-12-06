Adventure lovers could soon be enjoying a new type of thrill in Kosciuszko National Park with plans underway for an alpine roller coaster at Thredbo.
Thredbo Resort has submitted a development application to construct a rail-guided toboggan in the park.
The Alpine Coaster would comprise a two-seated toboggan fixed to the track whereby drivers use a manual brake to control the speed on the downhill - maxing out at 40-kilometres per hour.
If approved, the Alpine Coaster will run year round, with the aim of contributing to the Snowy Mountains' tourism agenda of attracting visitors outside the winter months.
It would replace Thredbo's current bobsled attraction which is only capable of operating in the non winter months, weather permitting.
Construction activities on the new Thredbo ride are proposed to start this summer, with completion by the end of April 2024.
The relocation of snowmaking infrastructure will be necessary for its construction and would provide more powder on some runs.
It is one of several major development applications Thredbo has submitted to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment as part of its plan to develop areas of the resort in coming years.
Plans include for the establishment of a new mountain top restaurant, to continue replacing ageing chairlift infrastructure and for additional mountain biking trails.
The resort opened its mountain biking and hiking season last month which is set to run until April next year.
Thredbo general manager Stuart Diver said Thredbo is gearing up for one of its biggest summers yet.
"It's been incredible to watch the momentum for outdoor activities continue to build year on year and we have been working hard to ensure that we meet the demand," he said.
"Our goal is to deliver the ultimate summer adventure so we are thrilled to have made our offering bigger and better for guests to enjoy throughout the 2022-23 season."
Not everyone is thrilled about the Alpine Coaster proposal though. Kasees Apartments and Mountain Lodge have made a submission opposing the plan.
In the centre of Thredbo Village, the accommodation provider claims the plan for the Alpine Coaster is "unsightly and adds to the decline in amenity and the natural environment of Thredbo".
"We think the coaster resembles a Luna Park-like ride that would turn the centre of Thredbo village into a show ground," Kasees wrote in the submission.
"The coaster adds to the already negatively impacted view of the mountain, the result of extensive mountain bike trails, training tracks and associated structures.
"The additional noise from the operation of the coaster (including screaming riders) seems to have been ignored in the development application.
"Walkers and those coming to enjoy the mountains for more passive, low key and environmentally friendly activity (valley and mountain walks, the view, clean air, the riverside, peace and quiet, appreciating flora, wildlife) are going to be negatively impacted."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
