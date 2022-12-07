This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The smell gave the game away every time; a distinct meat-and-potatoes aroma; "boarding school food", as one colleague, struggling with his own horrible memories, quipped.
We knew the prime minister was in the building, a fact confirmed by the earpiece wearing security men who gave the fifth floor the once over and ensured John Howard would be whisked up to Kerry Packer's boardroom without encountering any of us plebs who worked at 54 Park Street, Sydney.
The awful smell of the prime ministerial lunch spoke volumes about how far Australian culinary tastes had evolved since John Howard was growing up on meat and veg in the 1940s and '50s. One of the many advantages of living in the most multicultural countries in the world is that we now enjoy a world of flavours.
It hasn't always been that way.
I grew up with an Indian stepfather, so delicious curries, chapatis and rice were the mainstays. Lamb chops were a novelty; steak was unheard of. I was that weird kid who liked pepper more than salt, rice more than potatoes.
Some Saturdays, the old man would cook up spicy pea flour cakes and my friends from the dull Canberra neighbourhood - tired of their diet of mince, spuds and brussels sprouts - would gather at the back door to wolf them down. It was the late 1960s and cultural barriers were being broken down with food.
Since then, Australia's culinary horizons have broadened spectacularly. The food revolution that started with post-war migration and delivered espresso, olives, pasta, salami and the corner delicatessen blossomed in the late 1970s with the arrival of the Vietnamese and Lebanese.
Lemongrass, chilli, fish sauce, holy basil, Vietnamese mint and coriander woke up palates as did hummus, tabouli and falafel. The Vietnamese brought the baguette, which they learned from the French; the Lebanese the earthy flat breads of the Middle East.
Pretty quickly, many of us realised "Good on ya, Mum, Tip Top's the one" actually wasn't.
Since then, we've discovered Thai, Indian, Sri Lankan, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Ethiopian, Cantonese, Sichuan and - one of my favourites - Malaysian, to name but a few.
We enjoy eating at restaurants but when that option was denied we experimented. Inside Retail carried an interesting yarn in 2020 about how we embraced cooking outside our comfort zone during the pandemic.
Until March that year, Asian foods, worth about $36 million annually in Australia, had grown by 7.2 per cent. After the March lockdown, the sector grew by almost 60 per cent versus the same period the year before, up $16 million in one month alone.
There was an even bigger increase in the Indian food category, up by 71 per cent in the same month. It seems we were missing our regular Asian and Indian restaurants and were attempting to replicate their offerings at home.
Who can forget the fury levelled at Scott Morrison last New Year's Eve, when he posted photos of himself cooking a Keralan curry and barbecued barramundi flown in from Humpty Doo in the Northern Territory when the rest of us had cancelled festivities because of COVID's Delta intrusion?
His post might have been tone deaf but it showed how the world has been delivered to Australia on a plate and how far we've come. Morrison stopped the boats but the cuisine still got through. You couldn't get much further from the bland food served to John Howard all those years ago.
Nowadays, it seems perfectly natural to be asked, as I have been, to bring a Thai noodle dish to the dinki-di Aussie Christmas barbecue to which I've been invited this weekend.
THEY SAID IT: "Eating is so intimate. It's very sensual. When you invite someone to sit at your table and you want to cook for them, you're inviting a person into your life." - Maya Angelou
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
