Lee says: "I am loving your content. Hubby knew I had bought something online and was waiting for it. He got an email from 'Australia Post'; instead of opening the email (cause he usually only reads the first few lines) he went off to the local post office to pick it up. It was a really good looking scam. It has the Auspost label on the top any everything. When he told me he got an email I immediately knew it was a scam. When he asked me how I knew, there were a few tells. They sent him the email not me; I don't get emails from Auspost usually unless they have a timeline on them and I had only just placed the order. My first reaction these days is 'It's a scam'. It's sad but true that I have come to this."