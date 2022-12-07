The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: December 8, 1977

December 8 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: December 8, 1977

The kangaroo is a significant symbol of Australia and the Eastern Grey Kangaroo is synonymous with Canberra. While Canberra and its population are ever expanding, the kangaroos that live amongst the suburbs are often a little worse off. On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported a call out from a passionate local to save the kangaroos on Hindmarsh Drive. At the time of reporting, the photo on the front page depicted a deceased young kangaroo with a Narrabundah local, Mr Americo Spinapolice, crouched close by, with this kangaroo being the sixth victim of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.