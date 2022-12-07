Times Past: December 8, 1977

The kangaroo is a significant symbol of Australia and the Eastern Grey Kangaroo is synonymous with Canberra. While Canberra and its population are ever expanding, the kangaroos that live amongst the suburbs are often a little worse off. On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported a call out from a passionate local to save the kangaroos on Hindmarsh Drive. At the time of reporting, the photo on the front page depicted a deceased young kangaroo with a Narrabundah local, Mr Americo Spinapolice, crouched close by, with this kangaroo being the sixth victim of the year.

