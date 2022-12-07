Times Past: December 8, 1977

The kangaroo is a significant symbol of Australia and the Eastern Grey Kangaroo is synonymous with Canberra. While Canberra and its population are ever expanding, the kangaroos that live amongst the suburbs are often a little worse off. On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported a call out from a passionate local to save the kangaroos on Hindmarsh Drive. At the time of reporting, the photo on the front page depicted a deceased young kangaroo with a Narrabundah local, Mr Americo Spinapolice, crouched close by, with this kangaroo being the sixth victim of the year.
"There are no signs to warn motorists that there are kangaroos in the area," he said.
"All there are, are signs that you can drive at 80km/h, so nobody expects the kangaroos to jump out."
He implored he wanted the government to do something about it and it needed to be done quickly. Mr Spinapolice also pointed out kangaroos are protected in the ACT and they needed protection from unassuming motorists.
Mr Spinapolice had a particular affection for kangaroos as he was made somewhat famous by a picture taken of him with a kangaroo back in 1967 when he attended the Italo-Australian Club where the Italian president at the time, President Saragat, was paying an official visit to Australia and was a guest of honour. Mr Spinapolice was photographed with a small kangaroo (named Cico) after the Italian president had been holding the small mammal.
As a part of this experience, he said, "Australians do not seem to care enough about the kangaroos. They do nobody any harm but they are allowed to be killed by people who do not care".
Locals and visitors alike are always reminded to be on the look out for kangaroos on our roads and call the ranger service for assistance if an animal is in distress.
