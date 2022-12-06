Concerns for welfare of missing teenage boy

Police are concerned about the welfare of a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing.
They said Jamie Votto had not been seen or heard from since the early hours of Monday morning. He was last seen in Latham.
"He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm (5' 11") tall, with short brown hair, brown eyes, and is of slim build," police said in a statement.
"Police hold concerns for Jamies welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him. Jamie is not believed to have access to money or transport."
They asked anyone with information that could help them find Jamie to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote reference 7288651.
