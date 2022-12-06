The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Concerns for welfare of missing teenage boy

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 6 2022 - 11:18am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie hasn't been seen since Monday morning in Latham. Picture supplied

Police are concerned about the welfare of a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.