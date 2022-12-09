Matilda Wormwood (played by the talented and appealing young Alisha Weir) seems to be quite an autodidact: her neglectful, greedy and crass parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) don't even send her to school. Despite what could be kindly described as parental indifference (her father wanted a boy and keeps referring to her as such), she has maintained her spirit and managed to read all sorts of books, immersing herself in their worlds to escape the unpleasantness at home (where she also indulges in small acts of rebellion).

