The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

The Western is a durable and versatile genre that can deal with deep themes as well as action

Updated December 29 2022 - 9:22am, first published December 6 2022 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Wayne (1907 - 1979) in one of his later films, El Dorado. Picture Getty Images)

The Western is one of those genres that's faded in popularity, Still, it refuses to ride off into the sunset. While its ideas - such as pioneer spirit and taming the land and "cowboys versus Indians" - are sometimes dated and simplistic and there's often racism and sexism, it's a genre capable of serious exploration of themes and issues and great emotional resonance. The Old West (from about the period spanning the US Civil War until the early 20th century) was a time of change, not all of it easy or good.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.