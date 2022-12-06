The Western is one of those genres that's faded in popularity, Still, it refuses to ride off into the sunset. While its ideas - such as pioneer spirit and taming the land and "cowboys versus Indians" - are sometimes dated and simplistic and there's often racism and sexism, it's a genre capable of serious exploration of themes and issues and great emotional resonance. The Old West (from about the period spanning the US Civil War until the early 20th century) was a time of change, not all of it easy or good.
Westerns date back to the earliest days of cinema and cover everything from simple shoot-'em-ups to singing cowboys to serious films, "adult Westerns" as they were once called. An old Milton Berle gag was, "An adult western is where the hero still kisses his horse at the end, only now he worries about it." But there's a lot more to a good Western than that.
Often considered the peak of the many collaborations between director John Ford and star John Wayne, this frequently makes "best film" lists and is impossible to ignore. After his nieces are abducted by the Comanches who murder the rest of their family, Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards (Wayne) embarks on a long, obsessive quest to find them. While the Comanches are depicted as cruel and savage, so is Ethan, and his journey takes him into some dark places.
Trivia: Ethan's repeated line (see below) is said to have inspired the title of Buddy Holly's first big hit.
Quote: "That'll be the day."
If you like this, try: Fort Apache, A Man Called Horse, Dances With Wolves.
The final collaboration between star Clint Eastwood and Italian director Sergio Leone, scored memorably by Ennio Morricone, this "spaghetti Western" features Eastwood's Man With No Name as well as Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach in a story about uneasy alliances, revenge and a search for gold. While Leone's style - drawn out suspense, extreme close-ups - became cliched, this and the other films are a lot of fun.
If you like this, try: A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, Once Upon a Time in the West, Unforgiven.
Sam Peckinpah's style - quick cuts, slow motion, lots of blood - still has plenty of impact in this vivid story set in the early 20th century. An ageing outlaw gang set out to pull One Last Job. They're a brutal group - antiheroes all - but they have their own peculiar sense of honour. This came at a time when the Western was being demythologised.
Trivia: The film was released in multiple versions - sometimes for censorship reasons, sometimes to reduce the length. Apparently the 1995 edit is the closest to Peckinpah's original intentions.
Quote: " If they move, kill 'em!"
If you like this, try: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (a lighter take on a similar theme), Bad Company (1972), Ulzana's Raid, Soldier Blue.
Clint Eastwood made many Westerns but this was the one that won him his first best director Academy Award. It also won best picture, best supporting actor (Gene Hackman) and best editing and was nominated for five other Oscars. Eastwood plays William Munny, a widowed father and farmer who renounced his violent past. But when he's offered a bounty hunter job - tracking down two cowboys who mutilated a prostitute - he reluctantly accepts, but this brings him into conflict with a corrupt sheriff (Hackman). It's full of moral ambiguity and classic Western tropes.
Trivia: A title reads "Dedicated to Sergio and Don" - referring to Leone and another director, Don Siegel, both of whom worked with and inspired Eastwood.
Quote: "It's a hell of a thing, killing a man. Take away all he's got and all he's ever gonna have."
If you like this, try: The Gunfighter, Shane, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, Pale Rider.
The so-called Gunfight at the OK Corral between the Earps and the Clantons and their respective allies has become part of Wild West mythology - apparently it did not even take place at the OK Corral but nearby. How accurate an account this might be debated but it's very entertaining with a fine cast including Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp and a scene-stealing Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday.
Trivia: Writer Kevin Jarre was replaced as director by George P. Cosmatos (who was credited) but some cast members say star Russell did a lot of the work.
Quote: "Make no mistake, it's not revenge he's after. It's a reckonin'."
If you like this, try: My Darling Clementine, Gunfight at the OK Corral, Wyatt Earp.
This might seem a surprising choice given
it's set primarily in the 1960s and doesn't
have many of the traditional tropes of the genre. But Ang Lee's adaptation of the E. Annie Proulx story brings to the surface what existed as subtext in many Westerns - men's love for each other - and familiar themes of regret, nostalgia and longing. It's also a moving story in its own right. Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal) are hired to mind sheep in Wyoming for a summer and their feelings for each other deepen. But can their relationship survive in the outside world?
Trivia: It won Oscars for best director, screenplay and score and was nominated for five others. It lost best film to Crash.
Quote: "I wish I knew how to quit you."
If you like this, try: Red River, Johnny Guitar, The Power of the Dog.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.