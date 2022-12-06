The Western is one of those genres that's faded in popularity, Still, it refuses to ride off into the sunset. While its ideas - such as pioneer spirit and taming the land and "cowboys versus Indians" - are sometimes dated and simplistic and there's often racism and sexism, it's a genre capable of serious exploration of themes and issues and great emotional resonance. The Old West (from about the period spanning the US Civil War until the early 20th century) was a time of change, not all of it easy or good.

